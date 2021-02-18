Screen recorder built into Chrome OS





Google has announced that a built-in screen recorder will be available on Chrome OS in March. Google hopes this tool will make it easier for students and teachers to record virtual lessons. Teachers have long recorded lessons to help students do homework and study for tests, but over the past year, they have become very important for virtual learning, Google’s blog. I’m reading a post.

It looks very simple. When you press the appropriate button on your Chromebook, you’ll see a countdown in the center of the screen. While recording on your Chromebook, you’ll see a red circle on the right side of the shelf.

Some other tools for Chromebook learners are under development, some have already arrived. Chrome Vox, the screen reader for Chrome OS, has some new features. The voice changes based on the language of the text you read, and you can now search the menu.

In addition, parents can now use Family Link (Google’s parental control app) to manage their children’s school accounts in addition to their personal accounts. This means that parents’ time limits, bedtime, and other restrictions on their children can also be applied to school accounts.

In terms of hardware, Google has announced that it will launch more than 40 new Chromebooks this year. It claims that all models are equipped to provide a great Google Meet and Zoom experience.

The company has published a list of available Chromebooks so schools can navigate to new releases. It includes Samsung, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Acer configurations and tips for choosing the right one. The company recommends basic models such as the Acers Chromebook Spin 511 and Lenovo 300e, as well as more sophisticated devices such as the Chromebook Spin 713 (The Verges’ top Chromebook pick) and Samsung’s $ 1,000 Galaxy Chromebook.

Many of these units include LTE connectivity. Google calls these Always Connected devices, emphasizing their importance to students with restricted Internet access (although purchasing a device with LTE can increase the price).

Chromebooks are a big seller in the education market due to their affordability and the widespread use of Google Classroom, Google’s online education portal, in the district. 2020 was the best year Chromebook ever. This was mainly due to increased demand from schools that provided home instruction for the first time.

Google has been building services for remote schools and conferences since the COVID-19 pandemic began. During the early months of remote school, Google made Meet meetings with up to 100 participants available to anyone with a Google account. Many features have also been added to Meet to keep up with the big competitors Zoom and Microsoft Teams. In recent months, the company has rolled out custom backgrounds, blur effects, real-time captions, low light modes, and raised hands.

