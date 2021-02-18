Google will suspend the Trump 2020 app from the Play Store because it won’t work – TechCrunch





Google has suspended the Trump 2020 campaign app from the Google Play store due to a policy violation. According to reports from Android police, the app couldn’t load the content and was deleted. Both the Android version of the app and its corresponding iOS have been online since the November 2020 elections, but haven’t received any recent updates. This may have caused app stability issues.

For example, the Play Store version hasn’t been updated since October 30, 2020, says Sensor Tower, an app store intelligence company.

Android police reported that the app hung and couldn’t load the content, reporting connectivity issues. I understand that the problem is as described. When a user downloads the app, the “T” logo hangs on the first spinning loading screen, or a server error is reported immediately at startup. In either case, the app experience will not load at all.

Recent user reviews on the Play Store have pointed out issues such as “doesn’t open”, “app doesn’t work”, “something terrible doesn’t work at all”, “keeps telling me to check the connection and doesn’t open” .. “More. One user asked the developer to respond to a number of complaints.” Please reply to the commenter. Not loaded. “Another implied problem is,” Google is. It worked until I canceled it, “said Google.

Google, however, did not cancel it. The Trump 2020 Android app has actually been having problems for some time before Google takes this action.

For example, a tweet about a month ago describes a similar set of issues.

Google told TechCrunch that the app wasn’t banned from the Play Store, it was just shut down because it didn’t work. Once the problem is resolved, you can undo it. The company also said it tried to contact the app developer before shutting down the app, but didn’t respond.

“The Trump 2020 campaign app has recently ceased to function and we have contacted developers multiple times to address the issue,” said a Google spokeswoman. “People expect apps downloaded from Google Play to provide minimal functionality, and our policy is to remove non-functional apps from the store if they haven’t been fixed.”

Despite the problem with Android, I found that the iOS version can still be loaded on first boot and can send a verification code to the phone number when signing up. However, when I access the main screen of the app, I also get an error message. However, this error does not affect the ability to browse past content on iOS.

According to the Sensor Tower, the Android version of the Trump 2020 app has not been newly installed since February 7, 2021. In addition, the number of Android application installations was about 840,000, but on iOS it was close to 1.5 million.

This isn’t the first time the Trump 2020 app issue has been talked about.

In the months leading up to last year’s US presidential election, many TikTok users have decided to troll the app in App Store user reviews. (For some reason, Gen Z users think that underrated apps are automatically removed from the app store. That’s not true.) But due to their efforts at the time, the app as a whole The star rating dropped to just 1.2 stars, eventually forcing the Trump 2020 campaign to reset the app’s rating.

The elections are over for a long time, but users still leave bad reviews on the app with a 1-star rating. From time to time, trolls even try a little humor in the process.

“The app tried a coup to overthrow my phone’s operating system,” said a Play Store reviewer. “I’ve been suffering enough since 2016,” said another iOS person.

