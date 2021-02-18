Guilty Gear Strive’s new beta version sins a fighting game and makes it difficult for beginners to create a graceful entrance





The system command list is top notch and what the tutorial should be

The open beta of Guilty Gear Strive will be available to everyone on February 18th, but some players will be able to get it early by sending the code of their choice. I did. We at Event Hubs were one of the people who were given the opportunity to join the beta early. So I’ve jumped into a preselected period of time when the server is online and experienced all the features.

As someone familiar with the Guilty Gear series, but not actively tackling the complexity of all its mechanics, Strive’s new beta has a tutorial mode to help introduce beginners (and me). I was excited to hear that. Game mechanics and combat system. Unfortunately, Guilty Gear Strive’s beta tutorial is incredibly painstaking and guilty of not having a fighting game here in 2021.

To be fair, I understand that this is just a beta test and the actual game will not be released for another couple of months. That said, Strive’s beta tutorials aren’t very effective at showing players what they’re doing here, and it feels like they’ve missed a chance.

When you start the beta, you’ll see an on-screen message asking you to play the tutorial, one of the few modes accessible in this beta. Upon accepting the offer, the player controls Sol Badguy to play against Ky Kiske, who jumps into a battle that explains how to play the game.

According to Kentucky, Sol has saved the world, which is everywhere in newspapers. With the new Conclave orders, the two need to create a Ky record that guides Sol on how to become a hero.

The first instruction is to move the sol, press a button, and attack Kentucky to do damage. The lesson ends when his health reaches zero.

At first, Ky doesn’t do much to avoid your attack, but as you progress, Ky picks things up and begins to perform his own actions. The only real goal you’ve ever been assigned here is to completely exhaust Ky’s health bar, and the game doesn’t teach you anything else or show you how to do it.

There is always a small action box in the center of the screen with a controller layout that displays the input. Actions include move (left and right), attack (including all face buttons without distinguishing what to do), block (suppression), psychoburst (no indication of what this is), and Includes dash forward.

This tutorial segment lasts three rounds, and after completing the first two, Ky says he wants a flashy finish. In other words, there are basically no lessons, just crazy. If you beat Ky in the final round, that’s it. Tutorial over.

In this mode, there are no instructions on how to perform special movements, press command lists to see your favorite fighter weapons, on-screen gauges or available game mechanics, air dash, movements, or this game. Even a basic introduction to the general idea of ​​how to play. In this tutorial, you can literally move, press a button, and … wish you good luck.

At the end of the tutorial, Ky encourages Sol to press Dojo mode, but doesn’t say anything specific about what to look for there. Heading there, you’ll find the option to play the same tutorial again, inaccessible mission modes, and training mode, which is a great addition to see in beta testing.

Fortunately, the beta version of Guilty Gear Strive has one saving benefit in helping newcomers, the “system” command list. In training, go to Options and[コマンドリスト]You can select to scroll through the movements of your character and your opponent’s character to find a list of gameplay mechanics and basic operations you need to know to play the game.

Included here is a description of everything you need to teach players when playing Strive, including Roman Cancel, Burst, Faultless Defense, and Dust Attack. Each description comes with a short video clip that shows what it actually looks like when properly executed.

The reason why this important information wasn’t incorporated into tutorial mode is beyond me. This is a good reference guide, but slows, roman cancellations, bursts, etc. are actively needed when competing online and should be briefly taught in a basic tutorial.

Tutorials that are lacking in modern fighting games are unacceptable. Especially considering the push that developers are actively doing to design fighters to make them easier for beginners to understand. As Guilty Gear series creator Daisuke Ishiwatari has repeatedly said, it’s easy to find a message about Strive’s more welcoming newcomers.

“The problem was that even though Guilty Gear Xrd was intended to be a brand new title, the gap in ability between veterans and beginners in the series was still too big,” Ishiwatari said in December 2020. I told GamesRadar in an interview.[One thing] What we are currently doing is scrutinizing a lot to establish a new baseline for long-time players and newcomers to depart. “

“Tutorials lacking in modern fighting games are unacceptable, especially given the active efforts of developers to design fighters to make them easier for beginners to understand, which is an excuse. not.”

Guilty Gear Strive still has the opportunity to publish great in-depth tutorials. We hope that you will see the tutorials included in the following titles at launch. But what I’m afraid of is Arc System Works, which follows in the footsteps of games like Tekken 7. The game does not have a tutorial mode and instead showed players how to use story mode specific input shortcuts that are only used in certain modes.

To make up for this lack of education segment, NAMCO BANDAI will explain to players the basic mechanics, movements, and other aspects of gameplay that competitors need to know with the launch of Tekken 7 on several YouTube videos. The video has been released. Arc System Works is now doing the same in beta, with basic characters and combat guides uploaded to YouTube, requiring players to leave the game and search for the specifics they want to know.

Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator tutorials are extremely robust and are highly regarded as one of the best educational segments offered by modern fighting games. Players deal with detailed instructions and tasks that teach in a fun and creative way how to block and punish movements, perform advanced movement options, and combine them properly.

Clearly, Arc System Works can put together an effective and engaging tutorial mode for fighting games. And I hope Guilty Gear Strive will follow suit at launch.

