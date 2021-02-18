Miami Millionaire Launches Downtown Innovation Hub





Miami’s billionaire Moisemana has begun construction on a downtown building that is intended to be the center of a fast-growing technology and startup community.

The 13-story Nikola Tesla Innovation Center has 136K SF space, primarily for offices, 2% reserved for retail. It will be completed later this year and will begin moving in in the first quarter of 2022, according to a webinar presentation on Tuesday by Mana staff.

Manna contemporary courtesy

Moishe Mana, founder of Moishe’s Moving Systems, pursues a development vision for downtown Miami.

“This will be the economic driving force for Miami,” Manna said of the downtown area where he invests heavily.

Michel Abs, Managing Director of Manatec, said downtown apartments consist of approximately 60 adjacent properties within the area, including public transport and low-cost housing.

In January, Manna announced a partnership with California-based Plug and Play. This is a “global innovation platform” aimed at connecting technology starters with the world’s largest companies.

Plug and Play founder Saeed Amidi participated in Manna at the webinar, along with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniel Levine Cava.

Mana and PlugN Play are currently scheduling meetings with corporate partners who want to be part of their vision, hoping to secure more commitment. According to Webinar, the Plug and Play office is scheduled to open in November 2021.

Mana came to the United States in the 1980s and built his fortune by setting up a moving company in New York. In the 1990s, it helped revitalize Manhattan’s Meatpacking District by accommodating a milk studio, an art and fashion hub. According to The Real Deal, ten years ago he came to Miami and began buying an estimated $ 375 million worth of buildings totaling more than 1.3 million science fiction.

Although his holdings have been largely undeveloped, his vision for downtown is centered around the idea of ​​”Mana Common,” a complete ecosystem that can support art and culture as well as technology.

“We fully understood that we needed to do something special,” Mana said. “The problem is that every time a neighborhood is built, real estate funds come in and basically destroy the entire ecosystem, so I said,” We buy a lot of real estate and trade with real estate. Build a sustainable community that doesn’t have to be. ”This is the home of the brain. This is a house of creation. This is a house to change the city. “

Miami is currently experiencing an influx of wealthy residents and tech companies from New York and Silicon Valley. According to Mana, Miami is also ripe for entrepreneurs from Latin America.

