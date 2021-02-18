Fortnite teases a mysterious Season 5 event





This season at Fortnite went against fan expectations in a variety of ways, from going back and forth between different film and television franchises to introducing some major new mechanics into the game. It will take less than a month to finish Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite. The outlook for the future is definitely rising among fans. The game seems to have already laid the foundation. A Reddit post from stickninja1015 has recently become a hot topic. This shows that some of the NPC characters in the game provide conversations that seem to make fun of certain events. This can be done by mancakes asking if “that thing”, which refers to the zero point, is always unstable, or by Menas feeling “I’m going to have a good fight with their hands.” included.

Something is coming Something big from r / FortNite BR

A series of tweets from Fortnite Leaker @HYPEX recently teased a line of conversations from Bunker Johnny and Ragnarok Skin, which made things more complicated and showed a bigger event.

Bunker Johnny may start a conversation saying, “I’m here. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.” And when you go to him as Cattus, he says, “I thought you would be bigger.” He also said this placeholder / unpublished text “Hey, don’t look at me.”

— HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 16, 2021

The Ragnarok NPC also has an unpublished speech: “Strange … you look like him.”

And Mancake now says: “It was always … was it unstable?”

— HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 16, 2021

The idea of ​​NPCs from different games taking part in the battle is undeniably interesting, but everyone is guessing exactly what this event is. The bar is definitely high, given the level of sight the game was able to bring to last year’s Marvel-themed “Nexus War” event.

What do you think of these latest Fortnite teases?Do they want to do so

Fortnite is currently available for PlayStation, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

