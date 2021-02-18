Many Concerns About Big Tech Behavior: Piyush Goyal





New Delhi: There are many concerns about the behavior of American companies and big tech companies, including India, and we would like to express concern about these entities that are not willing to protect their policy space and comply with the laws of the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. thinking about. Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. He said India is keen to expand in digital space with the United States, but “we will be aware of our responsibility to the Indian people for data privacy.” He added that India is concerned about the large companies that hold a lot of data for the Indian people, and that data is frequently used by those companies across companies or across different sectors. According to Goyal, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is in the public domain and has already announced the first data privacy law being discussed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee, and many U.S. companies are also in front of the panel. I am giving a presentation. “But at the same time, there are many concerns about the behavior of big tech companies, including US companies, India wants to protect its policy space, and India does not want some of these big tech giants to stick. I would like to express my concern about this, to the laws of the land and the social structure we value very much in India, “he said. The Minister was speaking at a webinar at the US-India Business Council (USIBC). It will be important for organizations like the USIBC to play a responsible role in making large American companies comply with India and its laws. Otherwise, it could be an obstacle to expanding this partnership in terms of digital technology, “he added. U.S. companies question the U.S. company, while MeitY has questioned Twitter’s delay in taking action on orders to block provocative content that could affect public law and order. It was immediately cracked down when a similar incident occurred at Capitol Hill in the United States. In a line on Twitter over blocking accounts, India also told social media platforms about strict actions in the event of failure to crack down on inflammatory content, saying it must fully comply with national law. I warned. In addition, Goyal said the United States has much to offer in terms of technology, finance and innovation, while India can offer a large market. He said the government must protect agricultural people from importing low-quality products, but at the same time the country cannot afford to raise prices to very exorbitant levels. For example, “Of course, I would like to get more involved with the United States in 5G, but because there is no competition, India will not be in a position to accept when 5G valuations and costs are exorbitant. Those costs. He added that the United States would have to be very sensitive to Indian prices, which are important to emerging economies. In response to a question about increasing cooperation in the healthcare sector, he said some US pharmaceutical companies are dissatisfied with India’s desire not to allow patents for pharmaceutical products to grow green. Stated. He says the two companies have changed the numerator a bit, calling it a new innovation and wanting a very high price for it, and it might be okay to do it in the United States, where per capita income is $ 50,000. He added that he couldn’t. “We have less than $ 2,000 in per capita income, so we need to keep people’s medical costs affordable. Rather than US companies, including medical device companies, pushing for small technological adjustments. I hope you’ll recognize this reality. It doesn’t really affect the treatment or the medical effectiveness of the treatment, but it’s meant to keep the price higher, “he said. .. Goyal added, “Let’s not make it a breaker in our involvement,” as it has been the bone of controversy for many years.





