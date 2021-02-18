10 best platform games for Mario fans





Gamers who have never been exposed to the funny and incredible platforming actions of Super Mario Bros., Bowser, and Princess Peach are likely to be the first video game characters to be introduced by many players. They have been a staple of this genre since 1985.

That said, you may be too comfortable in the Mushroom Kingdom and try to explore other worlds. Fortunately, Mario was not only a pioneer, but also an inspiration for many to come. Often imitated, but never duplicated. The army of games for Mario fans still wants to scrape the itch of that platformer.

10 cuphead

Cuphead may be the title of a run and gun platform, but this beautiful and difficult gem is worth mentioning a note from Nintendo’s flagship franchise, not out of place in the mushroom kingdom, the protagonist of the two brothers. Characterized by herds of levels As forests and amusement parks, and they sometimes have to save the suffering maiden.

The challenge and art style are far from what you would expect from a Nintendo plumber, but the impact is undeniable. If only the player can jump to the enemy.

9 Sonic Mania

Sega does what Nintendo Thor does, at least that’s the way the slogan did. Mario has been a rival to Sonic since the early 90’s, and while the man in red may still be wearing a crown, Bluebler definitely robbed him of his coins.

Sonic is on the list of epic Sonic Mania and returns to the shape of Sega’s blue fun ball. The game takes everything from the original Genesis title that made Sonic great. What more do gamers want?

8 trine series

Although it may focus on more puzzle elements than Mario, Trine is an absolutely gorgeous fantasy platformer that is easy to pick up but difficult to master. One character moves from A to B Instead, players are given to lead a trio of traditional quest heroes for a great adventure.

It has the simple left-to-right platform mechanics of early Mario games, but incorporates skill, puzzle, and creative-level design to set it apart from standard titles. If nothing else, it’s a therapeutic experience.

7 Donkey Kong Country Series

He may have squared with DK in the past, but Donkey Kong had more than a fair share of his adventures in his career. -K-Rool.

From bouncing off enemies to finding collectibles in crates and barrels, Mario’s influence was still felt in these adventure titles. However, we commend the Rarefor character for branching out and receiving support from some of our animal companions!

6 blades

Brady, which many consider to be the equivalent of Mario in the indie genre, is a strange and familiar experience that incorporates the story of Mario but adds a surreal twist. Just because Tim in a suit is the main character does not mean he is a hero.

In essence, a combination of Super Mario Bros. and the Prince of Persia, Blade offers a familiar platform formula with a time-stop twist. It’s definitely a title that fans of this genre should pick up and play.

5 DuckTales: Remastered

If there was an unconventional title on the pedestal at Nintendo, it would be DuckTales. The original NES title was remade in 2013 and remastered with a lot of love from platform fans. It is no exaggeration to say that Mario himself is proud.

As a Scrooge McDuck, players can bounce off enemies, collect treasures, take on bosses and maintain their title as the wealthiest duck in the world. Perhaps the plumber can take some notes to improve his acrobatic style.

4 rayman series

If there’s a character outside of Nintendo’s console that could give Mario serious competition, it’s Rayman. Except for games with lots of rabbits, Rayman’s 2D platform adventures will make any Nintendo fan uncomfortable.

Rayman’s wild and wacky world goes beyond the wacky nature of the Mushroom Kingdom, and his abilities go far beyond Mario’s practiced acrobatic skills. Simply put, it’s a great option for those who don’t have access to Nintendo.

3 Fox and Forest

This interesting little indie title is like what happens when Yoshi Island and Castlevania meet Disney’s Robin Hood. It’s a weird combination, but it’s a mistake for platformer fans to skip.

This game feels like it’s been torn straight from the days of the SNES. And while Fox Rick may be a bit more original and witty than Mario, his adventure feels like any other Nintendo cartridge.

2 Little Big Planet

LittleBigPlanet is on the PlayStation, just as Mario is on Nintendo. The world is more eccentric, the graphics are more detailed, the characters may be weird and adorable, but all the core elements of the original Mario title are there. The Sackboy runs through the levels from left to right, jumping onto the enemy’s head, picking up power-ups, reaching the end of the level and trying to achieve a good score. Why are you so familiar?

1 shovel knight

For fairness, Shovel Knight takes more from Mario alone. However, there are certain differences between this game and the small title known as Super Mario Bros. 3.

The game starts with a huge map area, where players have to bounce off the enemy’s head to collect treasure. Shield Knight is not a princess, but a maiden who has one 8-bit heart of Shovel Knight. It may be a retro-style rookie, but it certainly checks all the checkboxes.

