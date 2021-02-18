Play according to Google rules • Choose life marketing





Playing with Google rules is not an easy game. Google has shaped the modern Internet experience of today and has been the top search engine for many years. It doesn’t seem to change anytime soon. Google’s ever-changing algorithms and protocols for marketers create more stringent requirements to stay on top. This can be a tedious process, but if you want to stay in the game, you’ll have to play in Google’s rulebook.

We would like to provide the center with some Google marketing tips to help abortion-minded women stand out and reach while adhering to Google rules. Playing according to Google’s rules is worth every additional step, as we are embarking on this rewarding journey of helping women.

It may seem overwhelming, but by playing according to Google’s rules, your viewers will be able to see you in the top searches. The battle of life is fierce, and by playing according to these rules, you can take your center to the forefront of online and gain the advantage of being seen in front of your competitors.

1. Make the content of the site medically accurate and widely accepted

Whether your center is medical or not, creating medically accurate and acceptable content must be a top priority. This step increases your credibility online and gives your readers the confidence that they are experts in their work.

Medical accuracy is also important for SEO (Search Engine Optimization)! It keeps your content ranked high on Google. Google Knowledge Vault ranks websites based on truthfulness. So how is truth defined by Google? Most of it is related to the type of language you use. There are specific medical terms used on the site that need to be aligned with industry standards. Some examples of this use fetal vs. baby and contraception vs. abortion.

Other things that ensure that your medical information is accepted by Google include:

Links to Science-Based Healthcare Sources (eg CDC, Healthline, Mayo Clinic) Keep Your Healthcare Content Up-to-date If you have any questions about your health care content, do a research and ask a trusted healthcare professional. .. Keep language to industry standards (eg embryos, fetal, feasible pregnancy, optional counseling, etc.) 2.Make sure all content on your site is written in SEO best practices

SEO is essential to the success of your site and how many women see your business online. SEO helps your content and sites rank high in Google search results and other online platforms. For those who have incorporated it correctly, it’s a game changer. To rank high in women’s search (keywords) on Google, it’s important to continually coordinate and research better ways to optimize your site.

Google’s algorithm has a way to mute everything that has a pro-life agenda. To counter this, try reducing the use of pro-life terminology and incorporating a neutral voice to attract abortion-minded women. For example, if you choose to have a baby in your life, Google can silence you by writing: Another way to say that this depends on Google’s terms is that if you’re considering parenting, we’ll help.

This step may seem confusing, but it really puts you on the grid and potentially takes women to your door. We don’t want you to compromise your mission and passion, but it’s important to coordinate your voice in culture and find a place where you can be sure to reach the abortion-minded woman in which she lives online. is.

Here’s how to create website content using SEO best practices:

Investigate by incorporating the top keywords (terms that women are searching on Google). Optimize content headers with high-level keywords. Create an optimized URL. For example, add a client-focused blog 3.Create high quality content

We are full of lots of content every day! What makes your content stand out online is to talk directly to your viewers and provide them with the valuable information they are looking for. Keep in mind all the guidelines we have discussed by incorporating SEO best practices and medically accurate information.

After all, the goal is for women to connect with you by taking steps to trust and reach out to you. Don’t forget to provide them with quality content that informs and encourages them. If people really care about them, women can pick them up in writing tone. The great thing about the Pregnancy Center is that we are really attentive and they hear it the way you speak through your content. Simple phrases that aren’t just for you can lead them to ask for help.

4. Stay in the game

It’s true that Google is having a hard time coming up with content that it considers reliable. Staying within Google’s boundaries to reach an abortion-minded woman without compromise is frustrating and complex. But we know that the mission of helping women and saving babies is now too big to stop.

There is a way to thrive on Google without compromising who you are and what you offer. It may look a little different than you think. The result can finally take the woman to your center and choose a life.

One of the most effective tactics for the center to reach women online is to use Google Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC). Provide women with keyword-specific ads that are actively searching for specific services or information. There are different ways to use PPC to put your center on top of search engines. Start reaching a larger audience with a paid search marketing strategy from Choose Life Marketing specialists.

If you need help playing your site / content according to Google rules, please contact the Choose Life Marketing team. Understand Google’s details and how to get your attention to the center. If you have any marketing questions, please contact us today.

