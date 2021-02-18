“Mario Golf Super Rush” Appears on Nintendo Switch: Trailers, Gameplay, etc.





In “Mario Golf Super Rush”, you can experience a golf game in story mode. (YouTube / Nintendo screenshot)

Nintendo, a Japanese video game company, has announced the latest Mario game “Mario Golf Super Rush” that allows you to experience golf to the fullest. On February 17, the game giant revealed in a Nintendo Direct presentation that the game will be officially released on June 25th.

For birdie scoring lovers, especially sporty gamers, the game will probably be the center of attraction. Fans have been waiting for the next article in the series since 2014, when the first part of the game “Mario Golf World Tour” was released on 3DS. Now that your prayers have already been answered, you can now say that it is worth your wait.

“Mario Golf Super Rush” Trailer

According to Looper’s report, the game boasts a variety of golf courses with a wealth of designs for a wider range of gameplay. This is not your typical golf game, so players can strategize how to tee off abnormally. The trailer reveals that the player can land the shot perfectly, so it’s a good idea to pay attention to how you do it.

In addition, there is this so-called shot gauge. This is an in-game feature that tells you how a shot curves on a slope. There is also a scan feature that can be used to zoom out of the golf course, allowing you to evaluate where your shots land better.

In the case of motion control, the trailer has revealed that motion control is now available. In the video, you can see that the player is using Joy-Con and feel like swinging a golf club like the main character. In addition, the game, including speed golf, has a variety of modes that allow you to race to win the ball after a tee off.

If you’re thinking of that new character, there’s a huge pool of them that you can choose for your adventure. Characters featured in the trailer include Luigi, Yoshi, Peach, and Bowser.

Also read: “Walheim” Guide: How to Find Silver Without Wishbones

“Mario Golf Super Rush” Gameplay

Of course, this is a Mario game, so expect it to be more than a regular golf game where you hit golf and end up with a score. In the new mode of speed golf mentioned above, you can also compete with other players for the fastest goal. That’s not the only fun.

Like Mario Kart, all characters have different corresponding abilities to each other. This makes the game even more exciting as you can defeat your opponents in a colorful way on your own. For example, Nintendo said Luigi was authorized to freeze the green, but Bomb King could throw a bomb at the golf course.

Future games will also have a story mode where you can create your own custom characters. You can also upgrade your skills to level up your character so that you can join the Mushroom Kingdom leaderboard. In addition, wait until June for the game to be released to see what other features are available.

What other games are available on Nintendo Direct?

According to CNET, in addition to “Mario Golf Super Rush”, a remastered version of “The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword” “Splatoon 3” and “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate” featuring Pila and Mithra were announced. .. From “Xenoblade 2”.

Related articles: “Tekken 7” Tifa Lockhart: “Final Fantasy 7” mod downloads, costumes, voice packs, etc.

This article is owned by TechTimes.

Joen Coronel Screenplay Work

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos