Google extends Tsunami Security Scanner functionality





Google’s Tsunami security scanner, which became open source last year, has received significant updates, including enhanced detection capabilities and added support for web application fingerprinting.

Google Tsunami is a security scanner that attempts to address the specific challenges that hackers pose to large organizations such as Google itself.

In such a hyperscale environment, security vulnerabilities need to be detected and, ideally, fixed in a fully automated manner. To make this possible, information security teams need to be able to deploy large-scale new security problem detectors in a very short amount of time. In addition, it is important that the detection quality is consistently very high.

Tsunami scans your system in two steps. First, it uses nmap and a fingerprint-based technique to discover services that are accessible on open ports. In the second step, Tsunami runs a harmless exploit using all the plugins available for each identified service to verify that the vulnerability actually exists.

With the latest update, Tsunami gets 15 new plugins that address aggressively exploited vulnerabilities. In addition to plugins for services such as Jenkins, Jupyter, and Hadoop Yarn that were already included in the initial release, Tsunami now offers plugins for Kubernetes, PHPUnit Vulnerable eval-stdin.php, Spring Boot Actuator Endpoint, and Elasticsearch. I am. In addition, Tsunami includes a brand new set of plugins that address remote code execution vulnerabilities. They include PHP CVE-2012-1823, some Apache Struts command injections, and more.

Another area where Tsunami has acquired new features is fingerprinting. This allows you to identify the names and versions of some popular web applications. Among them, Tsunami soon came to support GitLab, Drupal, Grafana, Magento, OpenCart, phpMyAdmin and more.

The tsunami is still in its infancy and Google will continue to work to further expand its detection capabilities.

To keep the tsunami detection capabilities up to date, we have started various projects to investigate the exploitation of wild vulnerabilities. More details on our efforts in this area will be published shortly.

The tsunami is not the only open source security scanner available. As a mature alternative, although not specifically targeted at large organizations, you can see OpenVAS, which includes testing for over 50,000 known vulnerabilities.

You can fork a tsunami on GitHub.

