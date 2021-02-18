



How to share an Android app with a share near Google (In Depth Tech Reviews YouTube screenshot)

Google’s new Near by Share feature for the Android operating system is a great way for users to share links, photos, etc. with family and friends. Users can now also take advantage of new features that are reported to be able to share the Android app itself.

What does a nearby share do?

This feature was first announced at the end of 2020 and is currently available. Nearby sharing allows users to share apps from Google Play with other Android users. What’s really cool is that users don’t actually even need a cellular or even Wi-Fi connection for nearby sharing to work.

According to the XDA-developers article, users can easily access this feature in the following process: The answer to the question “How do I get Google Nearby Share?” Is:

How to share apps with Google Neighborhood Share

1. Open Google Play

2.[アプリの共有]Go to the menu (this is[マイアプリとゲーム]Is in)

3. Select the app that the user wants to share

4. Have the recipient accept the above incoming app.

This is what Google said on its blog in December. Sharing nearby is a very smart way for users to share their favorite apps and games with family and friends. Not only is this a worry about Wi-Fi connections, it’s also a quality of life feature that eliminates the friction of not having to tinker with menus. Also, thanks to these features, Google’s Nearby Share has become a significant alternative compared to Apple AirPlay.

How can I share it nearby?

According to a 9to5Google report, NearbyShare was able to test the new features mentioned above. They reportedly sent the app to their friends in a “surprisingly fast” way. This can be faster than using your home internet connection. Once the app is shared with someone, it’s easy to install without leaving the share menu itself. This will allow you to disconnect the device.

Whether the user isn’t approaching a Wi-Fi connection or is actually approaching the mobile data limit, Google Neighborhood Share mentioned above is a great way to send apps easily and without fuzz. It may be an option. Of course, this is provided when the destination device is nearby.

Also read: YouTube tests the new shared menu, but users are not happy with the changes

Sharing near Android apps

The next time the user gets together with friends and family, they can try sharing one or two apps. XDA-developers articles share what users don’t have to worry about and certain contacts (none, some, or all) can be quickly found when the above features are enabled. It also states that you can choose to do so.

This new app sharing feature will allow users to submit apps, photos, videos, and more, as well as apps using Google Neighborhood Share. Again, it works better when the recipient is close to the sharer.

