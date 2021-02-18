Safe and innovative future scaling of the technology sector





Australia is at a widely analyzed strategic crossroads. To accelerate the growth of a safe, resilient and technologically sophisticated economy, we need to develop and expand the capabilities of important and new technologies.

This means helping Australia’s intellectual property commercialize in all areas of emerging technologies, from artificial intelligence and automation to fintech, medtech, biotechnology and cybersecurity.

Cyber ​​security is especially important. Because cybersecurity fundamentally enables trust and innovation across new technologies, and in fact across the economy.

Aust Cyber ​​CEO Michelle Price and Stone & Chalk CEO Alex Scandurra

It is often reported that the number and variety of both criminal and state-based threat actors have increased significantly over the last 12 months, not just at the edge of the town. Organizations of all sizes, sectors, schools, community groups and families are crucified.

This growing need arises when business transformation and digitalization are mandated. The COVID era has uncovered inefficiencies and friction points in the business model of the economy as a whole, from education and entertainment to banking and retail.

A more mature understanding of transaction costs across the destabilized supply chain is also emerging.

Industry leaders are now looking for partners and pioneers who can use new technologies to quickly transform their business operations in a way that provides embedded security and resilience.

If Australia remains the mere end-customer of emerging key technology offshore vendors, we will market strategically, but if we have competitive domestic products, we will maintain the profits of employment and profits.

Business transformation and spending on emerging technologies do not gain a competitive advantage and sell off-the-shelf solutions to Australian customers who are forced to tailor their operations to the requirements of existing products. Forfeited by global vendors. Recruitment.

On the other hand, if the infrastructure that has already been built and invested is utilized to foster the commercialization of emerging technologies in the country in an advanced manner, the strength of advanced research capabilities will be utilized to create the intellectual property of industries that are active in Australia. can do. It provides increased independence as well as strengths.

The new / lasting normality of the pandemic shows that we need to sharpen the way we achieve this through credible partnerships and innovations.

Today, the opportunities for Australia are immeasurable around the world.

This is a better way to leverage the best investment ever in the ability to integrate organizations and create the ability to accelerate industry growth as leaders of two prominent nonprofits working on key new technologies. Is the reason for showing. Achieve a more innovative and safer economy.

To take advantage of the transformational moments we face, Australian tech companies need to be safe from the start by design before writing a single line of code. Companies and government agencies looking for digital transformation partners are heavily inclined to partners who can provide serious security credentials.

Strategically integrating the peak body of the cybersecurity industry with major commercial networks of all new technologies can ensure the security of new technologies and enhance the security of customers and partners.

Our cybersecurity industry has more than quadrupled its direct value since 2017, and today it is between $ 800 million and $ 3.6 billion. Most companies in this sector are young, with 40% under the age of five.

This is an extraordinary growth story that took place with the support of Austin Cyber, which has been operating as an industrial growth center since 2017. AustCyber ​​will continue to operate as an industrial growth center until mid-2022.

Emerging technologies have a broader role to play in Australia’s new economy. Research shows that every job in technology has created five more across the economy. Companies under the age of five employ one in two Australians and are net job creators, while legacy companies are net job cuters.

Australia’s entire business ecosystem needs to leverage innovative, focused and secure emerging technology companies to thrive in the post-pandemic world.

As an organization that is connected to emerging technologies and businesses, Stone & Chalk is driving the growth and business transformation of emerging technologies ecosystems.

Full-scale commercialization support is needed to sustain and expand this growth and tell the next chapter of the story.

The integration of AustCyber ​​and Stone & Chalk will bring this to the current ecosystem and extend its reach throughout the established early technology industry.

This includes virtual trade missions with potential export markets, tailor-made referrals to potential investors with the right portfolio and expertise to provide more than financial support, scale-ups and government. Founder interests at the state and federal levels, including access to customers from departments to national and multinational corporations, and the advancement of strong advocates.

In a world where important and emerging technologies are becoming central to the economic growth, resilience and security of the national economy, the organizations we are creating in this merger are no longer an option.

Our success in our mission to develop and expand Australia’s industrial capacity in key emerging technologies will support the country’s prosperity and security over the coming decades.

