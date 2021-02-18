Google’s Black History Month Doodle celebrates poet and activist Audre Lorde





Google celebrates the acclaimed poet Audre Lorde during Black History Month.

Google

Google is pointing the lens of the annual Black History Month Doodle to the internationally acclaimed poet and civil rights advocate Audre Lorde. The self-proclaimed “blacks, lesbians, mothers, warriors, poets” is best known for her hatred of racial and sexual prejudice.

Google dedicated a slideshow Doodle on Thursday to commemorate Lord’s 87th birthday. Lord’s prose also celebrated the black identity and rejected the idea that unity needed a similar identity. The slideshow by Los Angeles-based guest artist Monica Ahanonu is an excerpt from Learning From the 60s she addressed at the 1982 Malcolm X celebration at Harvard University.

Editor’s top pick

Subscribe to CNET Now to get the most interesting reviews, news stories, and videos of the day.

Born to a Caribbean immigrant in New York in 1934, Lord published his first poem in Seventeen at the age of 15 after rejecting a high school literary magazine as inappropriate. After attending a poetry workshop and graduating from Hunter College and Columbia University Library, she became an English professor and worked as a librarian while writing poetry.

Her first collection of poems, The First Cities, was published in 1968 and was soon followed by Cables to Rage in the 1970s, exploring her anger at social and personal injustice. It is also worth noting that it is her first poetic confirmation of her lesbianism.

Audre Lorde

Courtesy of the Lord Rollins family

Read more: 8 Ways to Join Black History Month and beyond

Her 1973 collection, “From the Land of Others,” nominated for the National Book Award, explores anger, loneliness, injustice, and her identity as a black woman, mother, and lover.

She won the American Book Award in 1989 and was subsequently honored as a Poet Laureate in New York in 1991 through a quote from Walt Whitman’s achievements.

Lord was also active in literary and political organizations such as “Kitchen Table: Women in Color Press” to help black feminist writers and South Africa’s “Sisters to Support Sisters” to help women living under apartheid. ..

In The Cancer Chronicles of the 1980s, Lord recorded the early stages of a 14-year fight against cancer. This would kill her in 1992.

In addition to the volume of her poetry, Lord left a long heritage. Named in honor of her, the annual Audrelord Award honors the work of lesbian poetry. The Audre Lorde Project is an organization for colored LGBT people focused on the progressive issues of the city of New York, including the LGBT community, immigration and prison reform.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos