Reply to all host step-downs following racist controversy





Reply All co-hosts PJ Vogt resigned from the podcast after being accused of contributing to the toxic work environment and anti-union activities of colored races.

Reply All is one of the most popular podcasts in the world, especially in the technology category. It covers everything from internet culture, from weird technical support mysteries to tracking Snapchat hackers.

Some of its most admired episodes include the infamous hits and long-distance incidents that host Alex Gouldman saw traveling to India to track down phone scammers.

What’s happening in replying to everyone?

On Wednesday, Eric Weddings, a former Gimlet Media (owner of Reply All) staff and host of The Nod, created a Twitter thread detailing the company’s toxic work culture.

The thread included a lack of diversity in Gimlet, anti-union efforts, and a proof of concept (POC) claim.

The timing of this thread was particularly devastating as Reply All is currently releasing a multipart series on discrimination against POC in Bon Apptit (BA).

“Last week I received an email from Threadi about the Reply Alls Test Kitchen series. I avoided listening, but once I heard it, it felt daunting. The truth is RA, specifically PJ and Sruthi contributed to almost the same toxic dynamics in Gimlet. This will be a long thread, I apologize, “Eddings wrote on Twitter.

What does Bon Apptit have to do with this?

In June 2020, BA fired after a photo of the brown face of Editor-in-Chief Adam Rapoport surfaced. He immediately resigned from that role.

As a result, POC employees positively said that the brand had wage inequity. This was first promoted by Instagram Assistant Food Editor Sohla El-Waylly. He said white employees were rewarded for appearing on BA’s very popular YouTube channel, but POC wasn’t.

Since then, most of the YouTube channel POC stars have left with some of their white employees. After months of inactivity, the channel was reopened with almost new and diverse casts, but with a fraction of what it used to be.

This is where all the replies come in

Reply All producers, Sruthi Pinnamaneni, have begun to report on the diversity issues that BA (both publications and YouTube channels) have as part of a multipart series of podcasts.

In episode 2, she wasn’t involved in Gimlet Media’s own union efforts and admitted that her time report on BA regrets this.

However, Eddings argues that on the part of Pinnamaneni and PJ Vogt, things are more serious than inactivity.

“The story of the BA staff is worthy of being told, but its reporting and storytelling comes from two people who have been proactive and proactive in working on multiple efforts to diversify Gimlet’s staff and content. It’s harmful to me, “Eddings wrote on Twitter.

“I talked with PJ many times and asked him to do more to contribute to the company’s commitment to diversity. Ask him to join the diversity group. Voice at a staff meeting To speak out when he raises. Something to show the staff that he cares about the problem. “

We went back and forth and told him concretely about the POCs that felt discriminated against, the myriad of people who felt that there was no way to promotion, and the full range of what we wanted to achieve. .. He didn’t move.

— Eric Eddings (@eeddings) February 16, 2021

Eddings is like a faction because it’s the largest of Gimlet Media’s podcasts, and Vogt says he liked it that way.

“When Gimlet was integrated, many POCs felt it was their last chance to create a successful environment within Gimlet. Joined the Organizing Committee. Working conditions, fairness, freelancers, diversity. We’ve put together a strong list of gender and IP-related requirements, “Eddings wrote.

“So RA learned about the last effort. They got angry. The team led by PJ, Sruthi, and Alex G used their weights as a club for voluntary approval efforts. Sruthi personally held an anti-union meeting and tried to bring people together. “

Eddings further claimed to have seen the “harassment message” that Vogt sent to members of the union organizing committee. He also said he had a meeting with Vogt who asked him not to attack the union.

In another tweet, he elaborated on the interaction Vogt told Eddings that Sruthi Pinnamaneni called him the “shit” of union activity.

He told me he was lazy with Sruthi and she called me shit and asked me to tell. I told him I wouldn’t look down on each other. He told me to stop being lazy with Sruthi.

— Eric Eddings (@eeddings) February 16, 2021

“They weren’t obliged to support me, the diversity effort at Gimlet, or the union. I haven’t talked to Sruthi since the POS comment. I saw PJ last fall. But I had a pretty civil conversation. His first word to me was that you were right about the union, “Eddings wrote.

PJ Vogt resigns

On Thursday, PJ Vogt responded to the accusation on Twitter. He apologized for his actions and said he would stay away from replying to everyone.

“I made a deep mistake as an ally during the Allied era at Gimlet. I didn’t mean to stop the union’s efforts and I’m very happy with the success,” Voguet wrote on Twitter.

Vogue went on to say that he was considering his actions during humiliating times and that it would take some time to “look back and listen.”

“I asked everyone for permission from the team to leave the reply. The person making the show is the same person who made everything you like. I hope you support them. “

pic.twitter.com/TVpxBgvrQJ

— PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) February 18, 2021

Pinnamaneni also posted a statement on Twitter to apologize.

“My actions on diversity and unionization efforts at Gimlet were inadequate, ignorant and hurtful,” she said.

“I wasn’t paying enough attention to people with weak colors in Gimlet, so I should have used my power to support and enhance them.”

pic.twitter.com/Z1gMz2FLZj

–Sruthi Pinnamaneni (sruthiri) February 18, 2021

Pinnamaneni makes no mention of her role in ReplyAll. It’s also unclear if Vogt plans to return to the podcast in the future.







