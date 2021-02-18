Utah Senator Mike Lee is poised to lead a Republican antitrust breach against Big Tech





Salt Lake City Utah Senator Mike Lee is ready to lead prosecution against US big tech companies in this week’s announcement, curbing conservative voices and ideas and exercising market power Suppress the competition, chopping up some words about what he sees as an extensive effort among those interests for.

In the release, Lee said there was a lot to work on. Big Tech’s actions continue to divide the country, weakening basic freedoms and distorting markets.

The Silicon Valley fairy tale of innovation and technological progress sold to Americans has turned into a nightmare of censorship and hypocrisy corporations.

Recognizing his long-standing concerns as a member of the Senate Judiciary Anti-Trust Subcommittee, Lee is willing to work across the aisle to the chairman of the subcommittee and former Democratic presidential candidate of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. I praised him for expressing. Lee also promised to work to curb the behavior of tech operator operators who said they were no longer happy to just benefit from us and wanted to control the information we had access to.

For the past decade, Lee has repeatedly warned of the dangers of Big Tech as a key Republican member of the Senate Antitrust Law Subcommittee. However, despite these warnings, antitrust enforcers slept while driving while Silicon Valley transformed from a center of innovation to a center of acquisition.

Instead of competing to become the next Google, Apple, Facebook, or Amazon, today’s tech startups are sold out to Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon, pushed by private-equity fund advocates.

Lee also said he would revive the one-institutional law, a legislative effort to reduce the two federal agencies that currently oversee antitrust issues to a single organization. According to Lee, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission sharing responsibilities and sometimes slamming are inefficient and inefficient approaches to dealing with illegal monopolies, especially for the tech industry. Is so.

Senators said the greatest danger to freedom had long been state coercion, but now believes that another equally dangerous threat is the rise of soft totalitarianism in the shadow state of the enterprise. ..

According to Lee, what remains today is not a government monopoly of power, but an economic monopoly of multinational corporations. The averages are different, but the effects can be the same.

Last October, at a Senate committee hearing, Lee had the opportunity to ask Google, Facebook, and Twitter executives directly about companies dealing with political content and accuse him of censoring conservative views. It was.

Lee quoted statements from business leaders about how the company operates without partisan prejudice.

According to Lee, these citations remind me that there are good examples of you engaging in unfair or deceptive trading practices in violation of federal law. You seem to be doing the opposite and taking censorship-related actions against the president, members of his administration, conservative media and professional life groups.

All three CEOs, including Jack Dorsey on Twitter, Sundar Pichai on Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company), and Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, testify that they have received biased complaints from both conservatives and liberals. However, there is no intentional partisan moderation. Content on the platform.

Jorge Contreras, a professor of antitrust law at the University of Utah’s SJ Quiney Law School, said Lee’s concerns about freedom of speech and restraint of conservative political views were outside the scope of antitrust regulation. Restructuring the law or agency’s responsibilities for books that believe that stronger consumer protection can be achieved without necessarily adding new ones.

According to Contreras, I think this is a matter of enforcement. There is plenty of room for those who oversee companies in these tech industries to think more creatively and broadly about the markets in which they operate.

According to Contreras, this is especially true of how the merger is reviewed. When there is a merger approval hearing, it’s really just a private party at the table. There is no public side, only business representatives and the Ministry of Justice, who are responsible for overseeing the public interest.

You can get better input and better results by adding a hearing element to your process.

Contreras also sees the long-standing Sherman Antimonopoly Act as a solid foundation for the law to identify and address illegal anti-competitive practices.

Contreras said the court’s interpretation of the Sherman Act was a bit too narrow. I don’t think a new law is needed, I think we have a law, and it’s just a matter of willpower.

While Lee and other federal lawmakers continue to work on antitrust rules, the Utah Attorney General’s Office currently covers three cases of anti-competitive acts by Google and Facebook. I am involved in a lawsuit.

All three proceedings were filed last year and are still in the early stages of the process.

New York vs. Facebook focuses on whether the world’s largest social media companies have illegally curtailed or eliminated competition simply by acquiring startups that could pose future challenges to Facebook’s dominance. I will. Texas vs. Google investigates whether search giants unfairly control both the buy-side and sell-side of the online display advertising ecosystem. In Colorado vs. Google, the legal question is whether Google unfairly directs searchers to the interests of owning rather than an independent third-party service provider, or profits, and maintains Google’s search. Engine competitors from the prominent placement of mobile phones and internet browsers, which are allegedly legal in contracts with wireless service providers.

