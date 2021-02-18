Tri County Tech elects new superintendent and CEO





Kim Archer | Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Tri County Tech has appointed Tammier Strobel as the new Director and Chief Executive Officer on July 1st. She will replace Lindel Fields, who recently announced that she will retire.

“Tri County Tech is one of the rare organizations that has truly revolutionized Oklahoma through education. I am so honored and humbled to be elected Director and Chief Executive Officer. TCT’s Future Opportunities Is vast, but to seize it, we must focus clearly and continue to transform to meet the needs of those who serve. “

Fields said he has been working with Strobe for over 20 years and is confident that Strobe is the right leader for Tri County Tech.

“At this time of change, no one is better than Dr. Strobel to lead our organization,” he said. “Tammy is a proven leader with the ability to connect people with our business vision. Her vision of how education is used and experienced in our district is next to innovation and growth. That’s exactly what Tri County Tech needs when entering the chapter. “

Since joining the organization in 2000, Strobel has led a significant strategic shift across the organization’s product and service portfolio. In particular, the company’s move to develop quality offices.

In 2018, Tri County Tech received the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The Baldrige Award is a presidential honor that recognizes the outstanding practices of US organizations and businesses, including fundamental innovation, thoughtful leadership, and constant impetus for organizational improvement.

Using the Malcolm Baldrige Quality framework, Strobel used her skills to execute culturally changing strategies and create an avid workforce for continuous improvement.

“Most of my work is to accelerate the ability to offer innovative certification courses to students and stakeholders to bridge the skill gaps that currently exist in our state,” Strobel said. Stated. “We continue to run the role model process, so we continue to focus and commit to creating life-changing learning experiences for our students, while remaining the perfect place to work for educators. I will. “

Strobel holds a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University, a master’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, and a PhD from the University of Oklahoma.

She also holds the Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt and is a Senior Examiner at the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Awards.

In the community, she is a judge for the Examiner-Enterprise Student of the Month and Student of the Year. She is also a member of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a board secretary of the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation.

