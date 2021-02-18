Splatoon 3 appears to get rid of player squid binary gender options





Splatoon3 is for the 2022 Nintendo Switch, so you’ll have to wait a while before trying out this great new feature.

At the start of next year’s game, Splatoon 3 players don’t seem to be tied to choosing one of the two genders for Incling. This feature will be the first in the Splatoon series-both previous games required you to select the gender of the boy or girl for the inking.

However, with Splatoon 2, you could change your gender (and hairstyle and pants) at any time using the player settings. But Nintendo developers seem to go one step further in the next game in the series with this amazing little detail.

Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct presentation yesterday, introducing a variety of games for the Nintendo Switch. At the end of the presentation, there was a trailer for Splatoon 3, showing dusty desert landscapes, some of the game’s new maps, and, of course, character customization options.

You will find that instead of choosing between Girl and Boy, you just “choose a style”. This requires you to choose a squid or octopus kid, each with two styles, neither of which is explicitly labeled as male or female.

As one of our fans pointed out on Twitter, no matter who you choose, you can also choose your character’s hairstyle and legwear.

And don’t forget your little companion! You can customize the oculomotor fish, but at the moment it seems to be just a hairstyle.

If you’re ready to play the next article in Nintendo’s third-person shooter series, the bad news is that you’ll have to wait a long time before playing. At this point, the 2022 release of Nintendo Switch is vaguely estimated, but Nintendo promises to get closer to details, including information on new weapons and movements.

