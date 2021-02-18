Google reorganizes AI team triggered by the departure of researchers





(Bloomberg)-Google is taking a responsible artificial intelligence effort, according to people familiar with the situation, as internet giants are trying to stabilize a group working on ethics research and products after months of turmoil. Rebuild and focus your team under a single executive.

The Alphabet Inc. unit will announce the change on Thursday, according to people who asked not to reveal their identity while discussing personal information. Google has sought to spread the resentment of its employees due to the fierce departure of prominent black researcher Timnit Gebru. The responsible AI team rolls up to Marian Croak, Google’s black executive, who is currently Vice President of Engineering focusing on site reliability issues. Croak will report to Jeff Dean, Senior Vice President of Google AI.

Croak oversees the ethical AI team, which is the focus of a thorough scrutiny, as well as employees of other equity teams. These include those working on machine learning, computer vision systems, natural language processing, and those designing fairness products, one said. Megan Cacoria, who has been criticized by employees after dismissing Gebble, will no longer oversee these researchers, he said.

The crisis began in early December, saying Gebru, best known for his facial recognition algorithms better at identifying whites than blacks, was fired by email. Google claimed that Google executives accepted her resignation after a conflict over an AI research treatise critical of the technology, which demanded that Gebble withdraw or remove the author of Google. Her dismissal confused the ethical AI research team she co-led, and members of her group used Twitter to publicly support her and criticize Google.

Two weeks later, Google’s group of artificial intelligence researchers sent management a drastic list of requests for new policy and leadership changes. Five weeks ago, Google resigned Margaret Mitchell, another leader in the AI ​​ethics research team, and kept her out of the corporate network.

This isn’t the first time Google has turned to Croak to handle this issue. A few days after Gebrus was fired, Croak hosted the Dean-Cacolia meeting on one side and the researchers and the Black Googlers Network on the other side.

