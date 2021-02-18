Microsoft’s next major Windows 10 update focuses on improving remote work





The next major update for Windows 10, version 21H1 will be available in the first half of 2021 and will focus on improving remote work scenarios. Microsoft has traditionally offered two major Windows updates a year, with most of the major features removed in the spring and minor updates removed in the fall. IT managers are accustomed to this approach, but Microsoft seems to be reversing this rhythm in 2021.

Windows 10, version 21H1, includes a set of scope features that improve security, remote access, and quality, says John Cable, Microsoft’s Windows Services and Delivery Officer. The features released in this update focus on the core experience that customers currently trust most. These improvements include:

Windows Hello multi-camera support sets the default as an external camera when both external and internal Windows Hello cameras are present. Improved performance of Windows Defender Application Guard, including optimizing the time for document open scenarios. Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updates performance improvements to support remote work scenarios. The Logitechs Brio webcam will soon work on devices with a built-in Windows Hello camera. Image: Logitech

With the Windows camera change, you will soon be able to connect an external Windows Hello camera and enjoy the benefits of face detection on laptops that already have a Windows Hello camera built in. Currently, Windows does not fully support this scenario, meaning a camera. It doesn’t work properly on devices like the Microsofts Surface series, which also have a Windows Hello camera, like Logitechs Brio.

Other Microsoft improvements to this 21H1 version are specifically designed for IT administrators to improve support for remote work. This includes improved open time for Microsoft embedded antivirus software documentation and improved performance in terms of Windows management and configuration.

This 21H1 update, like the monthly cumulative update for Windows, installs very quickly. Microsoft today plans to use a beta tester to test this 21H1 update and make it available to all Windows 10 users later this year.

Microsoft will also provide a larger update for Windows 10 in late 2021. The company plans a radical visual activation of Windows, codenamed Sun Valley. Microsoft plans to elaborate on the next major change to Windows at a special event in the coming months.

