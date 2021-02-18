New Fire TV UI coming to Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube next month





Amazon announced a new Fire TV interface last September. In December, we first launched a new UI on the Fire TV Stick (3rd generation) and Fire TV Stick Lite. According to protocol reports, the next devices to get this are the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and Fire TV.

The deployment announcement was made by Amazon Fire TV VP and GM Sandeep Gupta in an interview with Protocol. Gupta talked about the new Fire TV UI being a fairly radical redesign for the team. The new Fire TV UI brings a new main menu to your home screen. This allows users to scroll through different apps to see a preview of their content or jump directly to the show they’re currently watching. The main menu tab also has options for search, live, library, and various apps.

By the way, Find is also a new addition to the Fire TV UI. This tool is intended to make it easier for users to find the movies and TV shows they watch. This allows users to search for a variety of content through popular categories such as movies, TV shows, free content, and sports. There’s also a filter to narrow your search on Fire TV.

View all live content from different apps[ライブ]There are also tabs. Amazon launched for Indian Fire TV users last October[ライブ]Published tabs individually. Alexa has also been improved with the new Fire TV UI. You can now understand commands such as Alexa, Go to Live TV, Alexa, Go to News. Users can also use the command Alexa to configure the Alexa voice profile to quickly jump to the Fire TV profile.

Amazon will roll out a new UI for TVs with a Fire TV OS and will roll out older streaming adapters in the coming months.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos