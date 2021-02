Google’s threat of pulling search engines could have been even worse

Never miss industry news

Mercilva always talked to me every day. When I opened Twitter, Mel was there, always explaining the worst scenarios for myself and anyone who likes to find things on the interweb.

Next, crickets.

To be honest, it wasn’t the right conversation. Chat requires engagement. I didn’t say a word.

Silva is Managing Director of Google Australia. Silva became the face of a viral corporate campaign when the federal government intensified the threat of forcing tech giants and others to pay for news content.

If Congress enacts a law that forces Google and Facebook to indemnify news publisher content, Silva says goodbye to his favorite search engines.

Mel Silva, Managing Director of Google Australia, explains why there is a working news code that doesn’t break Google search. For more information on the meaning of the News Media Negotiation Code, please visit https://t.co/X4UoySQPLwpic.twitter.com/9UjtaPW0zZ.

— Googledownunder (@googledownunder) January 22, 2021

It certainly sounds like a threat. But as the threat progressed, the music community got worse.

Indeed, the threat could have been worse.

Silva, who looks more like a president than the man who was thieved by the White House last month, has work to do.

As the leader of an outpost for a US multinational corporation, Shell has always been under Kosh with the Silicon Valley boss, warning of the disastrous consequences of winning and the company not winning.

Facebook

Until this week, Google’s parent company Alphabet had a 50:50 chance of leaving the ball, according to ABC reports.

It’s a nightmare scenario for many companies that rely on search engines to continue their business, and many companies pay a lot of money for their services.

Google is the dominant player in Australia’s online advertising market and is said to generate approximately $ 4.8 billion in local advertising revenue annually.

According to a survey published on Media Watch, Google has absorbed more than half of all online ads in Australia.

Another study, published by IBISWorld, accounts for more than 40% of the $ 9.7 billion industry.

YouTube

Negotiations with the news media giant are underway and Google Ads advertised on social media are not currently appearing in my news feed.

Whether Google, Facebook, or others owe money to content providers is an issue that needs to be addressed another day. And what this means for music isn’t clear until the dust has settled down.

There is a shortage of search engines. Currently there is no confusion. But that could have been worse.

Imagine if Google threatened to yank YouTube instead of a search engine.

For artists waiting for this pandemic and firmly holding vaccines and new norms, it would have felt like the end of the day.

One bullet dodged. Another incoming call.







