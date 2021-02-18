Vision Engineering Expands Measurement Range Following Partnership with Aberlink-Med-Tech Innovation





Vision Engineering has partnered with Aberlink to add Deltron, a contact-only measurement system, to the scope of its measurement system.

Designed for robustness, reliability, affordability, and ease of use, Deltron is a manufacturing-enhanced non-Cartesian CMM with a Delta robotic mechanism known for its repetitive motion, fast acceleration, and measurement accuracy. .. Deltron’s delta mechanism operates at a maximum vector velocity of 500 mm / s and a maximum vector acceleration of 750 mm / s 2.

Deltron has a temperature sensor that guarantees the measurement results as if they were performed at 20oC. This means that the system can be used where it is needed, next to a machine tool, in a manufacturing cell, or in a dedicated inspection area.

The cylindrical measurement volume of the system is 370 mm (14.5) in diameter x 270 mm (10.6) in height. The 2.6 + 0.4L / 100 m measurement accuracy incorporates a 0.1 m resolution scale, and the granite base supports up to 200 kg (440 lbs) of parts. It is provided in ViTouch 3D.

Deltron is the result of a new partnership between Vision Engineering and Aberlink, the UK’s largest manufacturer of CMMs, vision measurement systems and measurement software.

This collaboration aims to enable both companies to expand their reach in the global measurement market.

Gven Tremen, Commercial Measurement Manager, Vision Engineerings Group, said: In partnership with Aberlink, we have added Deltron to our expanding range of measurement products. This is the first of many joint and innovative products between us.

We use Aberlink CMM technology at our manufacturing facilities in Sally, UK and Connecticut, USA. We understand how important it is to have a robust and easy-to-use CMM in the center of a machine shop to ensure consistent quality and compliance. Our focus has always been on ergonomics and ease of use in production environments. Aberlink has adopted delta positioning technology, which is widely used in automation, to create true on-site products for use by manufacturing engineers near the on-site.

