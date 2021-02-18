Call of Duty Outbreak Game Mode Leaked by Activision itself





Activision accidentally leaked the following “Outbreak” game mode after the new details were displayed on the Cold War Zombies home page. The rumors surrounding the new update seem correct.

Rumors surrounding the new Call of Duty Outbreak game mode were shattered by Activision itself after an unintended leak.

Recently, a big leak surfaced with respect to the new open world zombie modes of both Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The rumored mode excited the fans, but is now officially confirmed by Activision.

Call of Duty: Outbreak Game Mode Leak

Earlier today, Activision mistakenly confirmed the existence of the Outbreak game mode. This mode could be a major update to the popular Zombie Multiplayer mode.

According to the new leak, the size of the outbreak map is huge and very different from the previous one. In addition, some leakers have stated that this mode will be “open world style”.

In addition to this, there was also a suggestion that the outbreak game mode would also come to the war zone. Call of Duty fans seem to have a lot of excitement.

Okami, a trusted leaker who correctly predicted the new outbreak mode, shared this image on Twitter directly from the official Call of Duty website.

In the image, you can see that the outbreak is described as a new large-scale zombie experience. This was what the rumors initially predicted.

In addition, Leak confirms that a trailer for the new game mode is coming, but only knows when it will be. Outbreaks may not be seen for some time.

However, new outbreak maps may be featured in this exciting place. Other findings have found new details about the expansion and exactly what fans can expect from it.

See the following tweet from Ogami confirming the existence of Call of Duty’s Outbreak game mode.

Black Ops Cold Warout Break Game Mode

According to the new leak, the outbreak will definitely come to Black Ops Cold War. However, some suggest that Warzone players will also experience an outbreak.

Exciting map expansion for Black Ops Cold War is about to begin. New maps should come out soon, but Activision seems to have more plans than expected.

Among the other leaks, Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War has already leaked in advance. Here you can see all the new Cold War Season 2 leaked weapons.

In addition, the latest update trailers for Warzone and Cold War’s Season 2 feature new operator announcements and details. Check out all the upcoming new content.

Becoming a Call of Duty fan is certainly an exciting time. It seems that a wealth of content has appeared in both War Zone and Cold War. If you haven’t found it yet, you can also run a dam in Warzone.

Finally, there are rumors that Warzone’s second buncard door may open soon. The proposal comes from a leaker who theorizes that there may be more secrets coming to Warzone.

