New Dallas-based tech company Aiden announces expert advisory board

Headquartered in Dallas, Aiden is an autonomous endpoint security managed service provider whose mission is to automate compliance and eliminate vulnerabilities from all devices.

Launched in 2020, Aiden is currently facing five technology issues: old software, challenges posed by telecommuting environments, corporate security, future data breaches, and wasting time on Windows endpoints, according to PitchBook. We are working on a solution.

“I think many people are aware that endpoint vulnerabilities are skyrocketing at an unprecedented pace. Aiden’s technology and service offerings are new or existing, simple, automated endpoints. We are poised to create a process to protect ourselves, “said Aiden’s board of directors and principal support planner at Microsoft in a statement.

Joshua Aaron leads the company as CEO and brings his own technical experience to the team, including over 20 years of experience as CEO, CIO, CTO and founder of IT consulting firm BTP.

According to Aaron, Aiden’s leadership team will continue to focus on “services and automation for managing software deployment and patch management.”

Aiden has issued an advisory board in accordance with the statement to support its mission and guide the market development strategy of privately held companies. Advisors have a variety of professional backgrounds and hold leadership positions in companies such as Microsoft, Veracode, The New York Times and Daikin.

“I had a lot of opportunities to advise companies, including both established and start-ups, but I’ve rarely been as excited as Aiden,” Wesolic said. “The pure caliber of my fellow board members speaks for itself.”

According to the company, the members of Aiden’s advisory board are:

Tom Bradbury is the founder and CEO of Helix 2. He built his career focusing on the impact of infrastructure, cyber hygiene, and software deployment practices on the business. Brian Leonardo is CEO and co-founder of Grouparoo. He is best known as the technical co-founder and CTO of Task Rabbit, the leader of the gig economy space sold to IKEA in 2017. SusanLindner is the CEO and founder of Emerging Media, an innovative communications consultancy focused on groundbreaking storytelling. Startups and F500 companies. Bart Louwagie is an experienced international IT leader in the field of private equity and healthcare. He is currently the CISO of Daikin Europe. Erinmichelle Perri is the CISO of The New York Times and former Senior Vice President of O & T Risk and Control in Citi. Scott Popma is a partner of IP Spring and has experience advising on IP issues across a variety of technologies, including gaming platforms, social networks and different industries. Dave Ruedger is the CISO of RMS (Risk Management Solutions), a leading provider of disaster risk models for the insurance industry. Jeanne Shalvoy is an experienced HR leader who has led initiatives in complex global organizations such as Hellman & Friedman, Charles Schwab, VISA and The Gap. Matthew Shatskes is a partner of Shappard Mullen, a global 100 law firm. He advises healthcare and IT leaders, vendors and investors on regulatory and strategic issues. Kurt Steege is a corporate and government IT veteran who is CTO of ThunderCat Technology. Jennie Woltz is an employment and labor lawyer who worked for several law firms before establishing the most prestigious law firm in New York. Rob Wesorick is Microsoft’s Principal Support Planner with a focus on commercial business support strategies while overseeing a $ 750 million budget. Chris Wysopal is the founder of Veracode and his work includes a pioneer in automated binary analysis as a means of discovering software vulnerabilities.

“I can’t imagine a more capable panel of industry authorities supporting our mission to protect every Windows endpoint everywhere,” Aaron said.

