“IPhone Fold” looks great in this leak-based concept video





Key Point Apple is reported to be working on foldable devices, details are unconfirmed at this time Designers have created a concept video showing what the so-called “iPhone Fold” will look like when it’s released

It may take some time for Apple to start selling foldable devices, but fans who need the first foldable iPhone teaser will find a concept video created using widely available information. Will be pleased to know that shows the appearance of the device.

The video uploaded to YouTube by ConceptsiPhone showed what a foldable iPhone would look like based on the details found on current devices and the upcoming technology expected of Cupertino’s tech giant. Apple is certainly working on foldable devices, but it’s currently unclear what the design features. YouTube videos may give fans ideas.

The foldable iPhone, called the iPhone Fold, seems to have many similarities to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. But it’s undeniably different, and in some ways Apple-specific, especially the design language and potential features.

According to the video, the iPhone Fold could take advantage of the existing details found in current iPhone models and build on them, making it the perfect portable work device for those who can afford it.

First of all, it’s worth noting that the iPhone Fold may have the same design language as the iPhone 12 series. The edges of the Galaxy Fold appear to be curved, but the iPhone Fold may have flat edges like the iPhone 12 series, iPad Pro, and the latest iPad Air. The design evokes the feel of the iPhone 4 while maintaining a modern look.

New iPhone 12 line. Photo: Best Buy

Second, according to the video, iPhone Fold has two screens. There is a 6.3-inch display on the outside when the device is folded, and a large 8-inch flexible display on the inside when the device is opened. Like the Galaxy Fold, it folds in half like a book.

The outer display spans the length and width of the front of the device. What designers call small and fast Face ID has a small notch. The device looks like a regular iPhone 12 device when folded, but it’s thicker with square tops and bottoms on one side.

Third, on the back of the device is a next-level camera system consisting of wide, ultra-wide, telephoto sensors and LiDAR Scanner 2. This setup is located inside the square camera module in the upper left corner of the back. device.

Fourth, the designers said the iPhone Fold is powered by an A15 Bionic chip manufactured using the 5nm process. Of course, this chip is expected to be more powerful than the already working A14 chip found in today’s iDevices.

Fans should be aware that this is just a concept at this time. So I’m not sure if these details will exist in potential iPhone folds or Apple foldables in the near future. Fans are advised to check the details with regular salt grains.

Watch the concept video below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos