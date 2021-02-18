iPhone app can play hide-and-seek





For a few weeks I wonder what to write about, and for a few weeks the topic just falls on my lap.

As an IT person, I solve problems at work and answer people’s technology problems.

I’ve written long enough to recognize a good column topic as I help my colleagues and friends solve problems.

This week’s topic came from one of my wife’s Facebook friends. She didn’t ask me directly about this. She asked this as a question to her Facebook friends.

Late last Friday, I was sitting at home when my wife read a question from a friend.

She lost the Facebook app from her iPhone home screen.

The only way she knew she would launch Facebook was to go back to the iOS App Store and search for Facebook. Instead of a download button, if you search for an app in a store that’s already on your phone, you’ll see an open button.

This method works, but it’s a neck pain.

With the latest iPhone operating system iOS 14, you can hide apps from the home screen. Hiding an app simply moves the app to a new location called the App Library, which is a list of all apps.

To hide the app, press and hold the app icon with your finger until the menu pops up.[アプリの削除]Choose.

Then a second menu pops up asking if you really want to remove the app or go to the app library.

Swipe the iPhone home screen from right to left to find the app library. Continue swiping until you can’t swipe to see the app library. If you can’t find your app library, you’re not using iOS 14.

If you want to return the app to the home screen, find the app in the app library and press and hold the app with your finger to display the menu. For some apps such as Facebook, the menu[ホーム画面に追加]There are options.

For apps that do not have this option, press and hold the app icon with your finger to return the app to the home screen.

You can also choose where to move the new app when downloading from the iOS App Store. Go to your iPhone settings and scroll down to the home screen to open it. You’ll be given the option to add the new app to your home screen or to your app library.

Here’s a link to Apple’s support page for organizing your home screen: support.apple.com/en-us/HT211345.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos