PS5 Digital Edition owners can now deck out consoles using Darkplates





The skin company adds a controversial dark plate to the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $ 60.95, and as soon as the first shipment is ready, dbrand tries to become a thorn on Sony’s side. I don’t seem to stop. In May.

The company rocked Sony’s boat last week when it launched a dark plate skin for the base PlayStation 5 model. The plastic plate provides a matte black makeover as an alternative to the pure white aesthetic of the console.

A black sheet of 3D texture covered the PS5’s white faceplate, and dbrand decorated the PlayStations button iconography with edgy variations. What looks like a robot’s head instead of a square, a skull and crossbones instead of the familiar “X”, a circular dangerous goods symbol, and an Illuminati-style symbol instead of a triangle.

There is no black anymore

So far, dbrands’ marketing strategy has been aggressive in a nutshell. The matte black PS5 faceplate store page is actually begging Sony to take action (legal?), And its unique design is “legal” enough to avoid all sorts of proceedings. Is emphasized. The message is accompanied by dbrands with the slogan “Please sue us.”

There is clearly a market for replaceable faceplates for the PS5. Its white finish is a departure from the previous consoles of the PlayStation family, and the lack of an official faceplate replacement means that the owner is sticking to a clearly split design.

No matter what we think of dbrands’ bold and bold marketing strategy, it worked very clearly. Darkplates and the associated marketing have sparked conversations on the Internet, and all the waves of shipments to date have been sold out. Therefore, it’s best to be quick, even if you’re on the move.

