This artist creates a space for transgender people to make music together





Blxck Cxsper started making music as a kid and was attracted to the opportunity to express himself as well as words. `(Pooja Sethi)

CBC Quebec emphasizes the people of the state’s black community who are helping to give back, inspire others, and shape our future. These are black change makers.

Blxck Cxsper, a non-binary producer and rapper based in Montreal, says that non-transgender people will never really understand what their lives are like.

But they aren’t trying to get others to understand. What they want is to allow people to build relationships, and they believe that music is one way to achieve that.

“Do you need to speak like transgender or queer theory without needing flashy words? You just hey, are you looking at me now? I’m transgender. I’m you A song about how I lost love, and it will make you cry, and you look at me and you’ll be like, “What a hell, we’re the same person.” .. “They said.

Blxck Cxsper has been making music since childhood. They released several albums before they came out as trance.

However, after they came out, they realized that they weren’t reserved for the show, had few opportunities, and were the only black transgender who was in the room when they got the opportunity.

Tired of feeling lonely, they reached out to other transgender people and produced a mixtape called Trans Trenders featuring 14 artists. This experience was so empowering that Blxck Cxsper decided he didn’t want the project to be one-off.

They are a record label, Trans, whose mission is to help transgender artists achieve mainstream success in 2017 while respecting who they are and feeling respected. Created Trenderz.

Last summer, Blxck Cxsper proposed offering free beats to black transgender artists. They wanted to allow anyone who wanted to express themselves through music to make some money. The social media call was for the Ghostly Beats project, which combines a black transgender artist with a Grammy-winning engineer and Grammy caliber facility.

Blxck Cxsper says that what motivates them above all is the fact that they want to commit suicide. However, their suicidal ideation was not brought about by self-loathing. Rather, thought comes from living in a world where they feel they don’t appreciate them.

“For me, instead of killing myself, I don’t want to change the world and kill myself anymore,” they said.

“I’m tired, and I don’t want to live in a world that’s always tired.”

According to a report released last year on the health and well-being of Canadian transgender and non-binary people, racist respondents reported high levels of discrimination, violence and assault. According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 37 transgender and non-gender-incompatible people in the United States were victims of deadly violence in 2020.

According to them, music has always been a source of black spirituality and healing, and I have seen for myself how music can help humanize transgender people.

“I had a few guys in the foreground and when I found out I was transgender, there was a show that looked at me the same way, with disgust in their eyes,” they say. I did.

“But if you put in three songs, go up to the stage, and feel what I’m feeling, like,’OK, it made me feel something,’ you’re human, you’re me. Do you know what it means? “

If you are at stake or know someone, here is where you can get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (Telephone) | 45645 (Text, 4:00 pm to midnight ET only) crisisservicescanada.ca Quebec (French): Association qubcoise de prvention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1) -866-277-3553) Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668 -6868 (phone), Live Chat Counseling at kidshelpphone.ca Canada Suicide Prevention Association: Find a 24-hour Crisis Center

Black Changemakers is a special series that recognizes individuals who are driven to have a positive impact on the community, regardless of background or industry. From tackling problems to displaying kind everyday gestures, these changemakers make a difference and inspire others. Meet all the changemakers here.

