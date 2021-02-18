Google Drive is getting a significant security upgrade





Google has updated its cloud storage service with new security features, making it much easier to share files with other members of your organization on Google Drive.

Administrators can now define specific audiences to whom users can link share Google Drive files. This makes it easy to share files with the right colleagues while keeping your organization’s data safe.

This feature was first released in beta last August, and since then Google has made two important changes based on user feedback. The search giant has increased the maximum number of target audiences users can recommend from 3 to 5. In addition, administrators can now add any group as a target audience, including groups belonging to different organizations.

Not only does this new feature help improve security, it also saves Google Drive users time by reducing the need to manage sharing requests from multiple individuals.

Link sharing

Previously, administrators could choose to allow users to link-share files across the domain or link-share to anyone who has a link in Google Drive.

However, target audiences allow administrators to define and recommend more detailed link-sharing options for users in their organization. This change makes it harder to share information with users outside your organization, improving the security regime for companies that use drives.

To enable this feature, the administrator should go to the admin console, go to Director, and[ターゲットオーディエンス]You need to click to find the target audience settings for your drive. Here you can assign target audiences at the group or OU level.

The ability to quickly share links to documents is one of the main reasons many companies have moved their workloads to the cloud. However, sharing links with unintended users can compromise your organization’s security, so Google is rolling out this new feature to paid Google Workspace users.

