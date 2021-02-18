A toast to the decade of innovation in India





Going back to the beginning of the decade when 2010-2020 was proclaimed as the decade of innovation flashes the image of dramatic changes in India’s political, social and scientific landscape, we will walk the path of memory. But in the case of land where innovation is at the heart of the Indus Valley Civilization’s culture, the strings that connect several government policies and institutions are becoming more important. For the past few years, it has only been a roller coaster ride for India’s innovation ecosystem.

Reminiscent of a journey:

The establishment of the National Innovation Council was one of the first steps to mutually strengthen policies, recommendations, and methodologies to improve the performance of innovation. India’s 12th Five-Year Plan and Science and Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy 2013 outline key policy initiatives to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem and enhance innovation-led entrepreneurship. I will. Other steps include the establishment of the Biotechnology Industry Research Support Council (BIRAC), the National Innovation Foundation, the CSIR Innovation Complex, and the Technology Business Incubator. Since 2014, India’s innovation ecosystem has witnessed major practical changes. The Atal Innovation Mission (2016) focuses on driving innovation in school education through hands-on experience with new technologies. In addition, initiatives such as AGNIi (Accelerating Growth of New Indias Innovations) to enhance the commercialization of technology. Getting Startup Startup India and Stand Up India, which funds entrepreneurs from vulnerable groups, helped achieve the 10-year vision of innovation.

Mow the fruit

Aggressive programs and policy interventions with a consistent focus on innovation have paid off with significant improvements in world rankings. In the Global Innovation Index (GII), India has risen from 81st in 2015 to an impressive 48th in 2020 and continues to be the most innovative economy in Central and South Asia. Due to the ease of business, the country expanded from 134 in 2015 to 63 in 2019. In addition, India is ranked 9th in the world for resident patent application activities. This growth trajectory is underpinned by trained personnel and a robust R & D infrastructure through several national laboratories and laboratories engaged in cutting-edge research across disciplines. Allowing regulations, including bankruptcy and bankruptcy law, liberalized FDI, labor law, and import and export systems, paves the way for increased R & D spending, innovation, patents, FDI, start-ups, and unicorns. I was asked. The pace of innovation has accelerated further during the current pandemic, requiring some innovation to meet new normals.

Despite these developments, India still needs to be some distance away before it becomes a knowledge-based economy backed by strong industry-academia-government collaboration. India needs to foster a national innovation ecosystem at all stages of innovation through system-oriented policies. Understanding state investment in public production of knowledge (universities, research institutes) is essential. It is necessary to promote research and development in the private sector through subsidies and strengthen the intellectual property rights system. By building synergies between different STI departments and MEAs, you can avoid duplication of work and wasted resources. In addition, we need mechanisms to better connect national and local efforts, maximize fair FDI in state-wide innovation, and leverage their respective strengths.

Innovation: A tool for diplomacy

The global interconnectivity of the innovation ecosystem, demonstrated by the ongoing pandemic, makes innovation a key component of national diplomatic toolkits. Innovation diplomacy can accelerate the influx of FDI, internationalize the country’s innovation ecosystem, and strengthen relations between countries. India has made innovation an increasingly important agenda in its diplomatic involvement with more than 80 bilateral and several multilateral STI agreements. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ New and Emerging Strategic Technology (NEST) division was established to assess the impact of new technology on foreign policy and protect India’s interests. In this direction, the Global Innovation and Technology Alliance (GITA), a public-private partnership venture, aims to catalyze India as a leading innovator and technology provider.Launched various bilateral programs and joint industrial R & D funds that are key to the upcoming Industry Revolution 4.0

Aiming for a flat world

Scientists and innovators play a key role in creating what Tom Friedman calls a flat world. There, technology enables equal opportunity and access to resources. According to the Global Inequality Crisis Report 2020, India’s wealthiest 1% of the population owns more than four times the wealth of the bottom 70%. The pandemic and its implications have highlighted the need to address the digital divide. In this direction, there is an urgent need to improve data quality and target innovative indicators. A recently published National STI Policy Draft with a focus on innovation proposes the mainstreaming of grassroots innovation in addition to the internationalization of India’s STI ecosystem. It paves the way for India to strengthen its domestic capacity and strengthen its economy through innovation.

A perfect toast to innovation over the last decade, in the words of Dr. RA Mashelkar, works to ensure that every individual Indian I represents innovation, not imitation or restraint. That is. Let her confident that this innovative Atmanirbhar Bharat will begin another decade of India’s leadership in the new world order.

