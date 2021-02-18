Get new title for February 2021 on Xbox Game Pass





The Xbox Game Pass has announced that another game round will be available on Microsoft services by the end of the month.

The Xbox Game Pass has recently dealt with us. Their latest announcement has brought a large collection of games up and running, but fortunately it doesn’t seem to be over this month.

New announcements will be made through Game Skip UK’s Twitter account, new games will be introduced to the service, and existing games will be switched to Android and PC.

This is what Game Pass subscribers are looking forward to.

February’s Second Xbox Game Skip Content Drop

Code Vein (PC)

Wild RPGs previously available on the Xbox console are now available on your PC! A mysterious disaster has destroyed the world with this RPG set in the not too distant future.

At the heart of the chaos is a hidden society known only as veins, and it’s up to you and your friends to go through hell to escape the living nightmares imposed on you. Looks like gas!

Code Vein

Code Vein will be available on February 18th at Xbox Game Go Ultimate.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud and Console)

In this RPG with a very long title, it folds …

