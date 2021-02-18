Google and JB Hunt Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Transportation and Logistics Innovation | News





Sunnyvale, CA and Lowell, Arkansas, February 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Google and JB Hunt Transport Services, Inc., one of the largest transport logistics companies in North America. Today announced a multi-year strategic alliance. Accelerate JB Hunt’s digital transformation and collaborate on next-generation supply chain platform technology. Powered by Google Cloud’s innovative cloud technology, JB Hunt extends the JB Hunt 360 platform, which digitally connects shipments and available capacity, increasing efficiency and visibility within the platform.

Real-time data is at the heart of the $ 1 trillion logistics industry, raising customers’ expectations for faster service and shipping transparency. Today’s carriers rely on IT system patchwork throughout the supply chain, utilization, pricing, and transportation execution. JB Hunt’s 360 platform aims to centralize data from across these various systems, helping to reduce waste, friction and inefficiencies.

JB Hunt 360 leverages Google’s data cloud to more accurately predict outcomes, empower users and make informed decisions. JB Hunt uses Google Cloud’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to develop new services that digitally transform the delivery and logistics experience of carriers, carriers and service providers. I will.

Engineers and business leaders from both companies will focus on three areas of change:

Open Cloud Capabilities to Create Sophisticated Operating Models: As part of a multi-cloud strategy, the JB Hunt 360 platform leverages Google Cloud’s commitment to open clouds and employs Google Cloud’s Anthos for the entire cloud environment. Provides a consistent development and operational experience. Improve supply chain visibility by combining Google Cloud’s leading AI and ML tools, such as Cloud AI Platform, AutoML, and Recommendations AI, with JB Hunt’s transportation expertise. Efficient data science: JB Hunt leverages Google Cloud’s Data Cloud. Build reliable, iterable, extensible workflows that include data analytics, AI and ML capabilities. JB Hunt can now quickly create ML models, decompose data silos, optimize solutions in real time, and provide predictive analysis to shippers, carriers, and other service providers. .. Joint Innovation to Drive Future Solutions: Google and JB Hunt are Innovation Frameworks and Roadmaps. Bring together the engineering talents of each company to create entirely new solutions that evolve over time, including real-time visibility and predictive modeling. In addition, by leveraging Google’s data analytics solutions such as BigQuery, JB Hunt is now able to create a secure, scalable and cost-effective data warehouse to support the JB Hunt360 Marketplace.

John Roberts, President and CEO of JB Hunt, said: “Given the pioneering history of both companies and the turmoil in the industry, working with Google was natural.” I’m building the most efficient transportation network in North America by enhancing JB Hunt 360 on Google Cloud. We can move our mission forward. This partnership is a breakthrough in the industry and we look forward to creating innovative solutions that meet our transportation and logistics needs, along with Google. Initiating this initiative will be an exciting time for our organization and the people we serve. “

“The transportation and logistics industry is the foundation of the health and security of the global economy,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “The partnership with JB Hunt will use AI, ML and other technologies to transform the shipping and logistics experience, creating unique opportunities for businesses and the logistics industry as a whole to innovate for the future. “

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud brings state-of-the-art infrastructure, platform capabilities, and industry solutions to your organization with expertise and reinvents your business with data-driven innovations in the latest computing infrastructure. Leveraging Google’s cutting-edge technology, we provide enterprise-grade cloud solutions that help businesses operate efficiently, modernize for growth, and innovate into the future. Customers in more than 150 countries rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner in solving their most serious business problems.

About JB Hunt

JB Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S & P 500 company. Provides innovative supply chain solutions to a wide range of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility and value to their operations. JB Hunt Services include Intermodal, Dedicated, Refrigerated, Trucked, Less than Trucked, Flatbed, Single Source, Final Miles and more. JB Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Stocks are traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and are a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. JB Hunt Transport, Inc. Is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, please visit www.jbhunt.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on currently available information. Such statements relate to JB Hunt’s forecasts of future events or operations and are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (Amendment) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment). It is in. JB Hunt “may”, “do”, “plan”, “think”, “expect”, “believe”, “intention”, “continue”, “expect”, “plan” , “Goal”, “Strategy”, “Future”, “Forecast”, “Seeking”, “Estimate”, “Probable”, “Potential”, “Should”, “Potential” Expressions such as “are” should be considered as identifying forward-looking statements. I may use other phrases as well. Actual results of JB Hunt are currently expected due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the ability to successfully develop the technology discussed, the adoption of technology by customers and carriers, and the availability and accuracy of data. It may be very different from the one. , And Form 10-K JB Hunt Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019, Item 1A and Form 10-Q JB Hunt Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2020. Other factors such as those described in the book. JB Hunt shall not be obliged to update any forward-looking statement if it is found to be unachievable for any reason. This press release will be immediately available to interested parties on our website at www.jbhunt.com.

