EnviroKlenz opens a new air purifier manufacturing facility in Topeka, Kansas, brings jobs and drives clean technology innovation





Topeka, Kansas, February 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-EnviroKlenz is a patented air quality and technology originally designed by the U.S. military to destroy chemical warfare agents and toxic substances and still in use today. Developed a company. Industrial Chemicals has announced a new production facility in Topeka, Kansas. At the new facility, researchers will discover new technologies, increase production of air purifiers, and raise awareness of Midwestern indoor air quality. All Enviro Klenz air purifiers are manufactured in the United States, supporting the national economy and stimulating the local economy.

The 50,000-square-foot Topika production facility will soon create 35 jobs and plans to hire an additional 30. EnviroKlenz’s R & D team has implemented the latest innovative, state-of-the-art technology and equipment in facilities where both the EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus and the EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System are manufactured. This includes new experimental equipment for minerals. Material research, expansion of production scale, dedicated environmental chamber. In addition, the team is researching the latest air purifier technologies and is continually looking for ways to provide homes and businesses with high-end, high-quality air purifiers.

George Negron, vice president of operations at Timiron Corporation, has conducted 20 years of research in indoor air quality spaces to meet the growing demand for clean air during the pandemic and high allergen seasons, and Enviro Klenz has nationwide We continue to expand its footprint. We have the brightest heart here in Topika because we use technology developed in Kansas and invest in the best research equipment.

The EnviroKlenzs Air Purifier uses the patented EnviroKlenz Air Cartridge to use hospital-grade technology to remove mold, air pollen, allergens, gases, mold and more. In addition, patented Earth Minerals technology and certified HEPA filtration helps reduce the spread of the virus. The EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus model also adds a germicidal UVC bulb to provide additional protection.

For more information on EnviroKlenz or to purchase an air purifier, please visit www.enviroklenz.com.

EnviroKlenz EnviroKlenz is a leading indoor air quality company that manufactures a variety of air purifier models, including the EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus. Its patented Earth Minerals technology has been developed by research scientists for over 20 years and was originally designed for use by the US military to destroy chemical warfare and toxic industrial chemicals. EnviroKlenzs air purifiers use safe earth minerals to capture and destroy toxic and harmful gases, particulate matter, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other allergies in the air. With no abrasives, masking agents or toxic fillers, EnviroKlenzs products are environmentally safe and can be used around families and pets. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz, OdorKlenz, and FAST-ACT. For more information, please visit www.enviroklenz.com.

