Google, JB Hunt Inc. Address US Transport and Supply Chain Challenges





Google and JB Hunt have agreed to form a “strategic alliance” to improve their existing US supply chain and transportation network.

Announced Wednesday, the partnership gives JB Hunt the opportunity to leverage Google’s cloud technology to drive its goal of “building the most efficient transportation network in North America.”

Based in Lowell, Arkansas, JB Hunt is an S & P 500 company that provides delivery, trucking and logistics services in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company advocates intelligent delivery technologies such as cloud, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and mobility, and smarter solutions to combat fluctuating demand, supply chain challenges, and inventories. Is proposing. management.

The JB Hunt 360 platform is used by clients to track and manage shipments, loads, quotations and bookings, “centralizing data from different systems to reduce waste, friction and inefficiency.” It is advertised as a means.

Through a multi-year contract, JB Hunt will implement the Google Cloud solution to enhance its 360 platform. There are three main areas where Google’s technology is expected to improve.

Operating model: Tools such as Google’s Cloud AI Platform, AutoML, Recommendations AI are integrated with transport capabilities to improve supply chain visibility. Data Science: Use Google Cloud’s DataCloud to enhance your existing workflow system with particular emphasis. Eliminating data silos and providing predictive analysis to shippers. Engineering Innovation: The engineering teams at both companies are working together to create a new framework for data management, supply chain visibility, and predictive modeling.

“The transportation and logistics industry is the foundation of the health and security of the global economy,” commented Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. “The partnership with JB Hunt creates unique opportunities to transform the shipping and logistics experience using AI, ML and other technologies to help businesses and the logistics industry as a whole innovate for the future. I will. ”

In this month’s related news, Google and Twitter have signed a multi-year agreement to further integrate Google Cloud with the microblogging platform’s analytics, data processing, and event insight processes. Twitter engineers will use Google services such as BigQuery, Dataflow, and Cloud Bigtable to manage their data analytics workloads.

Previous and related coverage

