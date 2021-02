Wow, Morgan Plus 8 GTR is a special project V8

At first glance everyone was fighting to say, but in the week when electricity was starting to go, some relief from the Worcestershire countryside. This is the Morgan Plus 8 GTR, a V8 sports car with even more hairy breasts than Malvern’s standard.

There is a very welcome surprise when all cars are turbocharged and the number names are abolished. Limited production of naturally aspirated specials built on a small number of chassis, recovered from a discontinued project outside the company. It’s like a £ 1m continuous special, but probably at a tenth the cost, with no 50-year delay.

The V8 is the same 4.8-liter BMW unit used in Morgan’s Hello Sports Cars until the new Plus 6 landed in 2019, connected to a choice of 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Previously it peaked at 362bhp, but the exact output of the GTR has not yet been determined. Cheeky hint that there are more onoffers?

The extra vents engraved on the handmade bonnet certainly suggest so. Like that new, muscular whole body. There are only these sketches so far, but it’s clearly inspired by the Morgan 1990s race car, with a fixed hardtop, large 5-spoke, center-lock alloy, and some that provide real aerodynamics. It features a highly carved arch. How modern is it? There is also a rear diffuser that is tucked around the ceramic exhaust pipe. Also note the doors, which are larger than Morgan’s standards and give the side windows a slender look.

At this point, reviving a V8-powered Morgan may not seem like an obvious choice for manufacturers who are firmly focused on new platforms and powertrains, said Morgan design boss Jonathan Wells. say.

But when we had the opportunity to restart many rolling chassis and create exciting special projects such as the Plus 8 GTR, we fully embraced it. This project allowed the Morgan design and engineering team to revisit some of the favorite elements of past Morgan models and try out some of the features they expect to see in future Morgan cars. It was.

Perhaps more exciting, this is the first of several Morgan special projects launched in 2021. What do you want to see next?

