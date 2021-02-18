How to take screenshots on all iPhone models





It doesn’t matter what iPhone model you are using. Taking a screenshot is easy.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Whether it’s iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 11, or iPhone 12, taking screenshots on your iPhone is very easy. Screenshots are an easy way to show off your high scores in your favorite games, save text on web pages for easy access later, and help your friends troubleshoot problems. And when I say screenshots are easy, I mean that. Especially on the iPhone. Quickly press a few buttons on your smartphone and the screen will flash and you’re done. that’s it.

How you take screenshots depends on whether you have an iPhone with Face ID ($ 599 for Apple) or an iPhone with Apple’s infamous home button. Either way, it’s a simple process you’ll learn after your first attempt. I promise.

Apple’s iconic home button is the key to taking screenshots.

Is there an Angela Lang / CNET home button?Do this

If you have a new iPhone SE or an iPhone with a home button, press the home button and the sleep / wake button at the same time.

Make more use of your technology

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with CNET’s HowTo newsletter.

You don’t have to hold down the button for a long time. In fact, that doesn’t do anything. It is a quick press. You will hear the camera shutter sound from your phone and the thumbnail preview of the screenshot will slowly slide to the bottom corner of the screen.

From there, you can continue to take screenshots (don’t worry, you won’t see thumbnails) or tap the image to edit and share it.

Do you have an iPhone without a home button? I’m not sweating.

Do you have a new iPhone with Andrew Hoyle / CNET Face ID?This is what to do

If you have an iPhone X-style device with a notch at the top of the screen, like the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, you don’t have a home button and you’ll have to work it a little differently.

Press the volume up button on the left side of the phone and the sleep / wake button on the right side of the phone at the same time. Again, you don’t have to keep them at all. It’s a very short press and release.

If the timing is right, the screen will flash and then a small preview image will appear. If you press and hold the button too long, your iPhone will give you the option to turn off your phone. Press and hold to activate the emergency SOS feature that automatically asks for help. You don’t want it! So should I just press it?

Just like an iPhone with a home button, you can tap the screenshot preview image to edit and share it. You can continue to take screenshots even if you have a preview image in the corner of the screen. iOS does not include it in the additional screenshots.

If it’s more convenient to take a video than a screenshot, you can. Describes screen recording. Now that you know how to take screenshots, learn all the hidden features of iPhone and the best features of iOS 14.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos