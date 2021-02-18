How 3D Printing Can Renovate Personalized Surgery-Med-Tech Innovation





Gautam Gupta’s Vice President and Medical Device, General Manager of 3D Systems, will show you how to use 3D printing technology to design patient-specific tools and guides to help improve surgical outcomes.

Healthcare is one of the most dynamic areas of technology. From the way surgery is performed to the development of new therapies, innovation is happening faster than ever.

Unfortunately, despite all these advances, World Health Organization findings suggest that surgery still results in a high proportion of illnesses, illnesses, and deaths worldwide. Unsafe surgical care procedures cause complications in up to 25% of patients. Almost 7 million surgical patients suffer from serious complications, of which 1 million die during or shortly after surgery. 3D printing is recognized for its ability to enable the creation of personalized surgical plans and tools and help improve patient outcomes.

3D Systems was an early innovator in the field through the introduction of VSP surgical planning solutions that combine medical imaging, surgical simulation and 3D printing expertise to enable personalized surgery. This allows surgeons to perform surgery digitally before entering the operating room.

Patient-specific models and tools improve accuracy and efficiency

To create patient-specific models and tools, clinicians should start by scanning the patient’s anatomy. Practitioners create accurate digital 3D anatomical models from medical image data, as D2P (FDA-approved CE-marked software) is currently available and relies on automated segmentation tools driven by deep learning. I can do it. D2P also includes a volume VR solution that provides an instant view of patient scans in a 3D environment, facilitating conversations between healthcare staff and their patients.

The segmented anatomy, combined with preoperative planning and an appropriate quality management system, enables the design of patient-specific anatomical models, surgical instruments, and implants. This can be achieved using organic 3D design software such as Geomagic Freeform. The software includes advanced design tools for manipulating complex organic shapes such as the patient’s anatomy. The software facilitates user-friendly interactions with objects and creates accurate, patient-friendly medical device designs for instruments and implants. These devices can be used in the field of sterile surgery by 3D printing on biocompatible materials such as titanium alloys and various polymers.

Preoperative planning combined with patient-specific surgical instruments allows the surgeon to focus on giving the patient the best possible results. In clinical applications where VSP is used today, solutions have been shown to improve surgical accuracy and outcomes-saving time. Optimal surgical plan design is a less invasive procedure. It also includes consideration of surgery, shortening of stay, and ultimately reduction of overall medical costs.

This is a case study that allowed 3D Systems biomedical engineers to work with Dr. Oren Tepper, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at the Montefiore Medical Center, to plan and perform groundbreaking surgery for a born girl. Can be explained by. With a small chin that obstructs her breathing. Traditionally, in such cases, the surgeon was unable to perform the surgery necessary to reshape the child’s jaw due to the pain and risk associated with the patient while he was very young. However, with VSP technology, Dr. Tepper was able to successfully correct his child’s jaw in a month instead of six, much faster than usual, saving him an additional number of years in a tracheostomy.

Innovative approach at Point of Care

Since our VSP surgical pan solution was first available, patient-specific models, tools, and instruments have been 3D printed and shipped to surgeons at the location of the 3D system. Healthcare providers are efficient, but they are increasingly dependent on innovation to improve patient care. With the advent of the global pandemic, the timely delivery of supply chains and healthcare has been tested, and laminate modeling has demonstrated its potential as a solution.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increased, healthcare professionals needed to increase the amount of PPE to treat patients. In addition, the need for ventilators has increased dramatically and raw materials are no longer available, resulting in a shutdown of the production line. It was very clear how the pandemic disrupted the supply chain and stacking (AM) and emphasized the ability to quickly adapt to new designs and produce the items needed. For example, when it comes to manufacturing nasopharyngeal swabs, AM has launched a product that can be mass-produced in a cost-effective manner, enabling rapid innovation through multiple design and material iterations.

When the pandemic is focused, any kind of distance between where the patient-specific models, tools, and instruments are created and where the surgery is performed has a direct impact on the patient’s treatment. Placing these features at the point of care within a healthcare facility can reduce planning and delivery times.

This is already happening in some of the world’s elite hospitals where clinicians can use the AM solutions available on campus to create customized solutions for patient care.

For example, Professor Samer Saruji leads the Craniomaxillofacial Surgery Unit at the Galilee Medical Center (Nahariyya, Israel), which includes a 3D printing lab. It is the first and currently the only center in Israel with an in-house end-to-end surgery planning workflow, and doctors have the know-how to use 3D Systems’ surgery planning application and 3D printing.

Professor Sarji, who has just begun to use this workflow in his daily work, said: Significant progress has already been made in patient outcomes. Errors have been dramatically reduced and surgeons’ surgical capabilities are constantly improving. In addition, having these functions in-house can reduce the procedure cost.

3D printing is accelerating healthcare innovation, but at the time of care, I think this technology is still in its infancy. As the technology becomes more user-friendly for healthcare professionals, more hospitals will be able to implement end-to-end solutions for personalized surgery. This disrupts existing healthcare models, improves quality of care and, decisively, saves more lives.

