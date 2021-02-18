Xbox owners can now claim four free games, including Lost Planet 2.





You can bag four free games for the new Xbox Series X and previous generation consoles.

These titles will be available through Microsoft’s Games with Gold program, which acquired a selection of new free games in February 2021.

2

Get Free Video Games on Xbox Games with Gold

Games With Gold is Microsoft’s answer to the free games available on Sony’s PlayStation Plus.

You can get free games on Xbox by subscribing to Xbox Live Gold, which is required for online play.

After that, you will receive 4 free games every month. Two are the latest consoles and two are from the previous generation.

These are what you retain as long as you have an Xbox Live Gold membership.

2

Lost Planet 2 is one of the February giveaways

From February 16th to March 15th, Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition will be available.

A platformer with stunning pixel art and an original soundtrack.

And from February 16th to 28th, the space shooter Lost Planet 2 will be released.

You can also request a copy of Gears 5 and a remastered version of Resident Evil.

However, it must be protected by February 28, when it disappears from the prize list.

All prices in this article were accurate at the time of writing, but may have changed since then. Be sure to look it up yourself before you buy.

Take a look at the new Xbox Series X first

