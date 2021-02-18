Google Cloud is affiliated with Tata Communications in India





Google Cloud is expanding its footprint in India through a partnership with Tata Communications, which provides managed services to the third largest cloud supplier.

As part of the cloud portfolio managed by Tata Communications Izo, these services include cloud architecture planning, workload migration, and ongoing operational support.

We also support companies in areas such as infrastructure modernization, data center transformation, application modernization, smart analytics, and multi-cloud deployments.

Enterprises have access to a single-pane orchestration tool that integrates different enterprise IT environments into a single dashboard and provides a view of IT utilization across Google Cloud, on-premises, and private cloud environments.

In addition to infrastructure management, Tata Communications also manages Kubernetes deployments on Google Cloud to support application containerization efforts in hybrid multi-cloud environments.

According to IDC, more than 60% of Indian organizations plan to leverage cloud platforms to fine-tune their IT spending plans as the pandemic continues. Rajesh Awasthi, Global Head of Cloud and Managed Hosting Services at Tata Communications, is currently committed to enterprises managing and optimizing cloud solutions, especially in response to the growing reliance on Covid-19 and cloud infrastructure. Demand is more important than ever.

As organizations move to Google Cloud, he added, they need partners to support them across the IT ecosystem and provide an integrated cloud management platform that enhances data and application transparency, control, and security.

Amitabh Jacob, partner and head of the alliance at Google Cloud India, said the true test in 2021 is how organizations adopt a cloud-first approach.

Through our partnership with Tata Communications, we will be able to provide our customers with a unified end-to-end experience that removes the complexity of cloud management and helps them transform at speed and scale.

Google Cloud, which opened its second cloud region in India last year, is used by organizations and the public sector in industries such as commerce, healthcare and financial services.

Rishu Sharma, chief analyst for cloud and artificial intelligence at IDC India, said current uncertainty is accelerating demand for public cloud services in India, especially in the financial services, media and education sectors.

To reach the next normal state, you need to leverage the cloud as part of your business plan. IDC’s response to recovery frameworks Regardless of where the business is located across, organizations say the cloud is essential to achieving their core business goals.

IDC predicts that India’s public cloud services market will reach $ 7.4 billion by 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.2% between 2020 and 2024. The top two cloud providers, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, make up about half of India’s public cloud services. The market for the first half of 2020.

