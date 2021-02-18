Clarity Global Group Announces Clarity Medtech-Med-Tech Innovation





The Clarity Global Group is pleased to announce the new addition of Clarity Medtech to the group.

With respected and established professional relationships in the pharmaceutical and medical industry and a strong team with extensive experience in commercial and distribution operations, Clarity Medtech is restructuring support services and ways in which value is delivered. Adopt various new routes to the market. UK, EU and US customers.

Oliver Law, Group Managing Director of Clarity Global Group, said: Clarity builds new capabilities in the healthcare technology sector, starting with both respiratory and wound care. A global community that connects technology and people through unique proposals and challenges conventions for more technologically advanced pharmaceutical and medical technology products.

The ability to clarify to leverage existing customer and supply chain foundations, and the desire to continually bring new technologies to the pharmaceutical and medical industry for a better patient experience, makes medical technology, or medical technology natural. Make it the focal area. Clarity Medtech has been launched with a focus on respiratory and wound care in the medical device market and welcomes applications from UK and EU distributors and distributors.

New best system for HFCWO

Clarity Medtech was first launched with a focus on the respiratory market, which offers airway clearance solutions in the form of a radio frequency chest wall vibration (HFCWO) product portfolio that treats indications such as COVID mucus removal. After conducting and publishing an extensive study on the effectiveness of the Pneuvest system for this purpose, Clarity Medtech began deploying Pneuvents in Wuhan and Italy.

The HFCWO airway clearance system, Pneuvest, produces high-frequency air pulses that are sent through the vest to the patient’s chest wall. This removes mucus from the bronchial walls and moves the secretions and mucus from the small airways to the large airways. Mucus can be removed by the patient coughing or inhaling.

In the midst of a pandemic, Clarity understands that it is necessary to focus valuable medical resources on saving as many lives as possible. Healthcare professionals are going further to achieve this, aligning their lives, facing increasingly difficult decisions and suffering from psychological distress. This is not just sustainable, it is the duty of clarity to find ways to relieve the tensions that healthcare professionals are currently facing. They are also forced to improve treatment options available to tens of thousands of coronavirus patients in hospitals throughout the UK, and many others around the world.

Clarity believes that HFCWO can meet both of these needs. We aim to use our expertise and resources to distribute this technology as widely as possible in order to provide one of the non-invasive and most effective treatment options and to optimize the medical resources that are highly needed. I am.

Donato Colangelo, Group Marketing Director, Clarity Global Group, said: Clarity delivers a sustainable long-term partnership based on founding principles and core values, with the ultimate customer experience and edge innovation, based on our goal of connecting technology and people to improve health. We are excited about the opportunity to create differentiated proposals by focusing on leveraging the best assets and talent to drive innovation, disrupt markets and continuously diversify profits.

Actively hired

The Clarity Global Group is currently actively recruiting independent agents and medical device distributors for its UK and EU Pneuvest and Advanced Wound Care Treatment product portfolios.

UK: lesley.capeling @ claritymedtech.com, EU: [email protected]

The basic principles underlying Clarity Medtech are:

Talent: Attract, adopt, train, develop and be the best in your own culture

Inspiring Leadership: Our leaders inspire us to do more with everything we do

Ambition: I have the courage to pursue goals that I think I can’t reach

Innovation: Look ahead and embrace the value of innovation and technology

Destructive: We think differently and maintain relevance by challenging norms

Managing Director of Clarity Medtechs is John Tierney, a highly enthusiastic and results-oriented business leader with over 20 years of European and international expertise. John looks forward to identifying and working with new distributor partners in both respiratory and wound care to provide what the market needs today and tomorrow.

Tierney said: We hire best-in-class talent and work strategically and effectively in a truly wonderful canning culture to guide both Clarity Medtech and our customers to new horizons. Our business model will confuse and exceed expectations. Our patients are at the heart of our decisions. Our focus is on building partnerships across the international market that reflect our true value.

about

The Clarity Global Group, which has been operating since 1998, is a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare distribution partner for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Clarity offers a unique blend of services, including bringing products and services to market through a dedicated sales and marketing team, supported by commercial intelligence capabilities and specialized warehousing and distribution services.

Lesley Capeling, Head of Business Development at Clarity Medtechs, said: Clarity builds market-leading customer solutions and infrastructure by combining high-quality talent, efficient systems and agile processes. We leverage and build existing strengths in compliance, quality and operations to deliver and value solutions and services that serve healthcare customers.

Operated from the newly constructed headquarters in Bishops Toteford and supported by the Claritys European office, Clarity Medtech offers customers more products as part of its managed portfolio, reducing medical costs and increasing efficiency. By enhancing it, we aim to provide a truly world-class customer experience.

