Launch of NVIDIA Nerfs Ethereum hashrate and CMP dedicated mining hardware





One of the key points during this period of high demand for graphics cards is that some of them are purchased by professional users who are considering mining cryptocurrencies. The recent launch of new cards and the record height of the cryptocurrency market have revived the mining community. These days, you can earn up to $ 15 per RTX 3090 graphics card. These professional miners may also buy graphics cards by loading pallets and bypass retailers to go directly to distributors. This is because we can guarantee a complete shipment and sale at one time. The knock-on effect causes gamers looking to build new systems to have fewer cards available, empty shelves, and spike the price of a few cards that reach retailers.

In the past, certain graphics board partners have begun manufacturing dedicated graphics cards for mining, at least to provide gamers with fig leaves. These had no graphical output and were almost impossible for game use cases, but instead of stealing stock from gamers’ shelves, they bought it out of the mining market. This was an inadequate band-aid, but NVIDIA went one step further and separated mining and games.

There are two NVIDIA announcements today. One is to support the launch of the RTX 3060 graphics scheduled for February 25, and the other is to announce a new range of dedicated mining hardware.

RTX 3060: Mining rate halved

One of the main reasons why new graphics cards are being sold is very much to perform mining operations on various cryptocurrencies (ie Ethereum and other derivative coins) and get users in return for their purchases. Because it is excellent. Mining requires hardware and software, and it’s the software side that NVIDIA is working on for this first announcement.

For future RTX 3060s, the graphics card software driver will automatically limit the cryptocoin hash rate to half. This will especially halve the amount you can earn. Software drivers do this by detecting calculations that pass through the pipeline and restricting access to the hardware for their operations. At this point, I’m not sure if it’s a driver-induced reduction in frequency, or if it’s just limiting operations to half the hardware, but in any case, NVIDIA says professional miners will use these cards. I hope to prevent you from purchasing if you return. It will be halved.

No plans have been announced for cards currently on the market. Probably because the drivers for those cards already allow full-rate computing solutions and you can leave the old drivers installed.

NVIDIA CMP: Ethereum dedicated mining silicon

Just as “Krypto” cards without video output have been pushed to the market for balance, NVIDIA goes one step further and completely removes video output from silicon. At this point, NVIDIA simply describes it as graphics-free silicon, although there are other potential optimizations that can be made for power and performance. This could be a new customized silicon or a combination of already manufactured silicon with a defective video output pipeline.

The new NVIDIA CMP HX dedicated mining cards come in four variations up to 320 W and are available from certified partners such as ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, Palit and PC Partner. These cards (and drivers) are also designed so that many of these cards can be enabled in one system.

NVIDIA CMP HX Mining Hardware AnandTech 30HX 40HX 50HX 90HXEth Hash Rate * 26 MH / s 36 MH / s 45 MH / s 86 MH / s Rated Power 125W 185 W 250 W 320W Reference Connector 8 Pin 8 Pin 2x 8 Pin 2x 8 Pin Memory Size 6GB 8 GB 10 GB 10 GB Availability Q1 Q1 Q2 Q2 * NVIDIA measures with DAG and Epoch 394

What’s interesting here is that these states aren’t that great. Here’s a breakdown of what NVIDIA cards are doing today, and you can see why.

NVIDIA Hardware Hash Rate AnandTech Hash Rate Power Efficiency MH / s / W RTX 3090 121 MH / s 290 W 0.42 RTX 3080 98 MH / s 224 W 0.44 90HX 86 MH / s 320 W 0.27 RTX 3070 62 MH / s 117 W 0.53 RTX 3060 Ti 60 MH / s 120 W 0.50 RTX 2080 Ti 49 MH / s 240 W 0.20 50HX 45 MH / s 250 W 0.18 40HX 36 MH / s 185 W 0.19 30HX 26 MH / s 125 W 0.21 HX Data from NVIDIA Data Minerstat

The only way these new CMP HX mining add-in cards make financial sense is when they’re really cheap at around $ 600 for 90HX. If not, GPUs for retail games are much more efficient.

NVIDIA doesn’t provide any further details about when these mining add-in cards will be available, except for the slow card Q1 and the fast card Q2. Nothing is said about the price or distribution method. These cards may only be sold by distributors who sell directly to specialized miners. On the pallet. Keep in mind that this does not stop the high demand for power supplies. The market is also feeling the impact.

