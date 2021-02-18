Get a Flash Drive and SD Card Cheaply with Amazon’s Day Explosion





Tired of fighting the small storage capacity of your laptop, tablet or Nintendo Switch? Then today is your day. Amazon is throwing an explosive sale of PNY portable storage 24 hours a day. Remove non-product links and offer big discounts on flash drives and SD cards. It’s a small sale, but I found some items that I liked. The transaction closes just before midnight on Thursday night.

If you’re a DSLR camera fan or someone with a full-frame SD card, the 256GB Elite Performance Class 10 SDXC memory card costs $ 32. That’s $ 8 down from the regular price, close to the lowest ever price of $ 28. This SD card has enough space to store 58 hours of HD video, and PNY claims a transfer rate of 95MB / s. This SD card is also suitable for 4K Ultra HD video capture.

Second, the 128GB PNY TurboAttache flash drive is the lowest ever at $ 13 instead of $ 18. This is the perfect price for so many portable storages. With such a USB, you can carry a properly sized media library or a large number of documents.

Finally, the 512GB Pro Elite Class 10 microSD card was $ 70, down from the usual $ 82 to $ 90, nearing its lowest ever. This is a Class 10 microSD and is suitable for cameras or the latest Raspberry Pi projects.

The one-day sale offers some other SD card and flash drive deals, but these are our favorites. Again, these deals disappear at midnight, so jump on them right away if you’re interested.

[Todays deals: PNY storage one-day sale at Amazon.Remove non-product link]

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking on the link in the article. Read Affiliate Link Policy for more information.

Ian is an independent Israeli-based writer who has never encountered a technical subject he did not like. He primarily covers Windows, PCs, gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When you’re not in the news, you’re working on how-to tips for PC users or adjusting your eGPU setup.

