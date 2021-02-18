How to balance Facebook and Google Ads





The world of pay-per-click (also known as PPC) advertising can be overwhelming with so many options regarding where you want to advertise. However, due to the large number of users, it is generally recommended that clients place ads on at least Google or Facebook.

It raises questions:

How do you decide where to allocate your digital advertising funding? With billions of searches a day on Google and billions of users on Facebook, where do you start?

First: Why Google and Facebook Ads Are Still Important

The truth is that these two platforms are still dominant when it comes to PPC advertising, even though the media is trying to undertake the duopoly of Google and Facebook. They dominate the overwhelming proportion of the US digital advertising market. They may have lost a bit of position on Amazon, but the two giants are still at the top of their game and won’t go anywhere right away.

According to eMarketer:

Together, Google and Facebook will own 52.8% of the US advertising market this year. Despite Amazon’s growth, their advertising business will occupy an estimated 9.5% of the market, far from what Google and Facebook see. A trading group representing Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next and Premium Publisher, expects Facebook and Google to drive 88% of all new digital advertising dollar growth this year. Second: How Facebook and Google Ads complement each other

Once you’ve decided that Facebook and Google ads are right for your business, it’s time to balance where your money goes between the two platforms. However, the first real step to success is to understand how the two platforms differ in terms of users, features, and insights they can provide.

Facebook ads focus on customers who are still at the top of the sales funnel

The way to do paid social work on Facebook is to pay a certain amount to show ads to selected user groups based on demographic information. Companies can choose where to serve their ads based on gender, age, socio-economic status, ethnicity, location, and more.

Some things that make these ads unique:

The emphasis is on images and videos. The average cost of this model is about $ .97 per click. As mentioned earlier, Facebook is a display network, so it targets ads based on demographics rather than user actions. Facebook users scroll through ads on their feeds, whether they’re searching or not. This placement of ads allows users to identify products that are likely to be suitable for them based on their personal information. Also, Facebook users who click on the ad will be placed at the top of the sales funnel. That said, customers are less likely to buy something from this ad right away, but building this awareness makes them more likely to buy. Search for it in the future. For this reason, Facebook is often used for remarketing and retargeting purposes, as well as for building custom similar audiences. Learn more about.

In reality, 90% of users haven’t achieved conversions yet, even with a conversion rate of 10% (which is great). This reality is a big reason why remarketing makes sense and makes Facebook a meaningful and important part of your overall PPC advertising strategy.

Google Ads focuses on customers near the bottom of the sales funnel

Google Ads is the most popular option for paid search ads. Paid search focuses on text-based advertising and keywords. Also, unlike Facebook, it is primarily used to increase traffic based on user actions (rather than demographics).

Some things that make these ads unique:

Google Ads relies heavily on text ads. The average payment for Google Ads is $ 1-2. Posting text ads on Google is more likely to generate sales. In other words, users who click on these ads are heading to the bottom of the sales goal achievement process. This is because users are searching for a product directly, so clicking on an ad that visits that product is more likely to result in a purchase. The Google Ads mechanism makes it more likely that companies will use Google to place ads. Traffic (as opposed to remarketing).

Given this information, it’s imperative that your advertising strategy understand not how much money you’ll spend on the two platforms, but how they work together (and how you decide how to allocate funds). is.

Third: How to Create a Free Google and Facebook Advertising Strategy Step 1: Review Industry and Business Goals

If you want to start from scratch with no data that influences your decisions, first make sure you’re industry, industry search volume, and what you’re trying to achieve. Next, develop a meaningful PPC advertising strategy.

For example, B2C companies will probably succeed in selling small accessories on Facebook, but B2B companies will see Google as a bigger impetus. This is primarily due to the audience displayed on each platform. Keep in mind that Facebook users aren’t too deep into your sales funnel and small accessories are easier to buy than what B2B companies usually offer.

Then, when doing this first analysis, you need to think about search volume. For example, if you’re making a niche product on Google, you may not be able to spend 50% of your budget on Google because the volume is so low. It’s important to do a keyword search first to see if the volumes exist and how much they will cost. Visit Google Ads Templates as a resource.

In short, you don’t want to throw your ad and see what sticks. Once you understand your strategy, you can start optimizing.

Step 2: Pay close attention to cost per lead and cost per sale

This is a big problem and time consuming for perfect balance. You need to closely monitor your cost per lead and cost per sale on both platforms to understand your audience and what works. Here you will learn how to find and understand these metrics on both platforms.

Step 3: Start spending slowly and monitor indicators

When you feel what seems to work (Facebook ad here, another Google ad here, etc.), start shifting your spending to successful ads and monitor costs per lead and cost per sale. I will continue to do it. Over time, you’ll begin to strike the perfect balance of advertising costs. This also means the perfect balance of brand awareness that leads to sales.

Step 4: Don’t ignore either advertising strategy!

As you begin to realize that one platform is performing better than another, you may want to ignore poorly performing sites. After all, if Google is making money, why would you want to spend your time and resources on Facebook?

The truth is that data retrieved from one platform can help confirm success on another. Eventually, you’ll find that you spend more in one place than in another, but for two main reasons, you always want to maintain your presence in both.

When the trend changes. Whether it’s a year or fierce competition, things can change rapidly and you’ll only notice if monitoring is being spent on both platforms (step 5 below). I will explain in detail in). If you’re going to buy, you need to make sure you’re targeting the right people, and Facebook can help you do that. Google also provides insights into your target audience, but Facebook is a good place to get started because you’re more creative, they have better targeting options, and they’re usually a bit cheaper. The place.Step 5: Adjust spending levels every 3 months

If you haven’t caught up so far, PPC advertising requires constant monitoring. Patterns change, tend to bid for change, and even real-world advertising options can change all at once. Therefore, you’ll want to hire an agency or internal team member to monitor your advertising spend and adjust your budget to find the right balance.

Ultimate Thought: Use Google Data Followed by Facebook for Optimal Business Growth

Building a strong consumer base requires advertising on both platforms due to the huge platform with billions of potential customers. As mentioned above, Google ads are more likely to generate sales because users are searching for products directly. In this sense, businesses can increase brand awareness through Facebook and use the corresponding keywords in Google’s Facebook ads to increase their sales potential when users are ready to buy.

The two can also work in the opposite sense by strategically placing Facebook ads using Google Analytics Google Ads data. You can view visitor information from Google via your IP address. This will provide demographic information. If a company determines that WHO is searching for their product, it can use that data to build an effective buyer persona on Facebook.

After all, using Google or Facebook ads separately can definitely have a positive impact on your business success. However, including both channels in your PPC advertising campaign gives you the best opportunity to beat your competitors.

As Head of Ten26 Media, Jason works directly with business leaders to create digital advertising strategies that improve the return on investment in Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and more. During his downtime, you can find him exploring Colorado with his wife and dog, hanging out with friends, and playing soccer.

