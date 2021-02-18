Sheetal Mehta Walsh, Global Innovation Executive Joins Waterhound Futures as Board Advisor





London, February 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Waterhound Futures Limited, a leader in water and sewage data analysis, today announced that Sheetal Mehta Walsh will join Waterhound Futures as a board advisor.

Waterhound Futures provides deep-tech software solutions to industry and municipal water and sewage treatment customers, and Sheetal advises on multi-source financing strategies and commercial collaboration to grow the company in North America and EMEA. To build.

Sheetal Mehta Walsh

Sheetal has over 25 years of experience as a start-up and impact investor. Sheetal worked directly with Bill Gates to create and implement Microsoft’s first corporate VC relationship strategy. This strategy first managed Silicon Valley and later EMEA in London. She also has 14 years of experience as a deal maker in the UK Government’s Global Entrepreneurship Program, helping to raise $ 1 billion in over 900 companies.

“We are honored to announce that Sheetal has joined Waterhound’s Advisory Board. Sheetal was the first deal maker of the UK Department for International Trade’s Global Entrepreneurship Program. She worked with GEP and and Energy Brought As Champion and Connector within DIT After she left GEP, we asked if she would consider joining Waterhound as a board advisor. She enthusiastically agreed and started a business. I couldn’t be more excited to continue to benefit from her experience as a home. I’m the founder. ” Julie King, CEO of Waterhound Futures Limited, said. “Sheetal’s experience in investment banking, impact investing and microfinance, as well as 14 years of experience working with start-ups as a deal maker at GEP, is invaluable. It is very valuable to have Sheetal as a key member. I’m glad. Our team. “

Walsh said: “From the moment I met Julie in 2019, I was impressed and excited by her resilience and passion for digital water as a global entrepreneur. WaterhoundFutures Ltd is important and time not only for the UK but also for the UK. It’s a Lee innovation. As one of the most abundant and valuable resources on the planet, we humans would perish without it. Apart from basic living water, from oil and gas to mining and food and drink. , Used in many industries that affect our daily lives. To name a few, how to treat and maintain water needs to be at the forefront of our innovation strategy. ”

About Water Hound Futures Limited

Waterhound Futures Limited (www.waterhoundfutures.com) proprietary software applies machine learning and AI to water and wastewater treatment, water reuse and recycling, and energy recovery and management in an integrated environment. Engineers, operators and managers can optimize performance and reduce operating and lifetime costs for water and wastewater treatment assets. Founded in 2019 by Julie King and Michael Levey with the simple vision of eliminating the pollution of freshwater resources by untreated wastewater. The company received The Water Council’s AITech Challenge, participated in the UK Department for International Trade’s Global Entrepreneurship Program, and received the California Energy Commission’s CalSEED Grant Award in 2020 for applying machine learning to the energy efficiency of wastewater treatment. did.

About Sheetal Mehta Walsh

Sheetal is a co-founder of SoHo Ventures. She is also the president of Shanti Life, a British charity focused on providing safe sanitation to vulnerable women in India through the Recycling Microfinance Fund.

Sheetal has joined Stuart Orr, Head of Freshwater Practice at WWF International, and Jacob Tompkins OBE, CTO of The Water Retail Company in London, as a board advisor to Waterhound Futures.

Media contacts: JulieKing44 7437 31 85 49[email protected]

Source Water Hound Futures Co., Ltd.

