Lian Li unveils four prototype PC cases, including a large V3000 +





What you need to know Lian Li unveiled four PC case prototypes at the Lian Li 2021 Digital Expo. The Q58, A4-H2O, V3000 +, and O11D EVO cases were unveiled at the Expo. Since these are just prototypes, there is no release date at this time.

Lian Li exhibited four prototype PC cases at the Lian Li 2021 Digital Expo. The Q58, A4-H2O, V3000 +, and O11D EVO cases are all prototypes and will not be sold immediately. But they’re pointing the direction Lian Li wants to go with a PC case. Lian Li wants feedback on how the prototype will be the best PC case.

The Q58 is a 14.3L SSF case with split hinge panels made of tempered glass and aluminum mesh. It also features a dual-tone front solid aluminum panel. This is a MINI-ITX case that can hold up to 320mm GPUs and up to 280mm radiators.

The A4-H2O SFF case is manufactured in collaboration with the German DAN case. This is a small 10.4L case compatible with mini-ITX motherboards and SFX or SFX-L power supplies. Despite its small size, it fits GPUs up to 315mm long and 2.7 slots thick. It also fits 240 AIO with a CPU block clearance of 56 mm. The case has panels on the top, right and left sides of the ventilation mesh.

Source: Lian Li

The V3000 + has a “+” in its name. This is a full tower case with water cooling, modularity, and compatibility with high performance components. Supports up to 3 480mm and 360mm radiators. It can be equipped with up to 16 120mm fans, two systems, two PSUs, and a horizontal or vertical GPU up to 420mm in length. Up to 16 HDDs or 19 SSDs can be placed inside, so the case can also hold a storage server. In addition to all these specs, there is an RGB accent on the front.

Just looking at the V3000 + in the picture is not justice. If you jump to the 11:35 mark in the Lian Li 2021 Digital Expo video, you’ll see the presenter jump from the small A4-H2O to the V3000 +.

Source: Lian Li

The O11D EVO is intended to provide the same functionality as the O11D XL, but with a footprint the size of the O11 Dynamic. The case supports motherboards from E-ATX to MINI-ITX and GPUs up to 445mm. It also supports PSUs up to 200 mm in length.

Source: Lian Li

Lian Li also details the cases that can be purchased at the exposition. You can visit the company’s website to see more case news for the event.

