New Limited Edition Morgan Plus 8 GTR Project Revealed





Morgan has confirmed that this new GTR project will soon bring back the Plus 8. This is the first time a British brand has sold a V8 engine car since the Aero 8 was launched in 2019.

The company moved to a new adhesive aluminum base designed to work with BMW’s latest 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder petrol engines and sold a number of Plus8 rolling chassis to third parties for external projects.

It was then folded. In short, Morgan reacquired nine old Stock Plus 8 chassis, enabling the GTR project.

As shown in the company’s design sketches, the Plus 8 GTR has been heavily inspired by the Morgans GT racer since the late 1990s. Lovingly known as the Big Blue, the car eventually acted as a test platform for the architecture that underpins the Plus 8 and Aero 8 production models.

The revised version of the original Plus 8 includes an aggressive front splitter, a deep rear diffuser with twin exhausts, and a wide wheel arch that covers a set of lightweight alloy wheels. The bonnet also receives some additional louvers to improve engine cooling, and the vents behind the front wheels help extract heat from the brakes.

The Plus 8 GTR is powered by the same BMW-sourced 4.8-liter V8 engine used in the last version of the original car and is offered in either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed ZF automatic gearbox. I will. Morgan hasn’t confirmed the output of the unit yet, but a brand spokesman hinted that it would be more than the output of an older car with a 362bhp.

To deal with the extra power, Morgan will upgrade the Plus 8s suspension, tires and brakes. The company’s engineers also make some structural changes to the base of the car, add reinforced plates around the engine bay, and add additional braces to the legs of the chassis.

Morgan plans to complete its first Plus 8 GTR by the end of this summer. However, the price is expected to be quite high, as each of the nine special-purpose vehicles will be manufactured to the owner’s specifications. There is no official word yet, but I expected a starting price between 200,000 and 250,000.

Jonathan Wells, head of design for Morgan, said: We developed a rolling chassis, created an exciting special project such as the Plus 8 GTR, and fully embraced it.

This project allowed Morgan’s design and engineering team to revisit some of the favorite elements of past Morgan models and try out some of the features they expect to see in future Morgan vehicles. It was.

Check out the old Morgan Plus 850th Anniversary Edition now.

