Leaders from Tenovos, Google and Forrester discuss the future of digital asset management in informative webins | News





New York, February 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Tenovos, a company that helps brands tell important stories, today discusses how the latest approaches to digital asset management (DAM) can improve the customer experience. Announced that it will host a useful webinar. And content performance. The presentation entitled “Improve Customer Experience and Content Performance with Digital Asset Management” will include experts from Tenovos, Google, and Forrester to provide an overview of the latest content and technology trends in 2021 and the latest DAM. It provides a practical roadmap to take advantage of. Extends beyond content management to content performance.

WHO:

what:

when:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Eastern Standard Time 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Where:

If you are interested in attending the webinar, you can sign up for the event at the following link: https: //lnkd.in/eW2SUU7

Webinar recordings will be available to viewers after the event. For more information or to get a copy of the recording, please visit www.tenovos.com and follow the company on Twitter (@TenovosASM).

About Tenobos

Tenovos helps brands tell important stories. The company’s Active Story Management (ASM) platform and related product lines transform the way brands connect with their customers with informed, inspiring, connected and entertaining stories. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment, food and beverages are using Tenovos technology to enhance their content with the intelligence to use data and experience to promote content assets into stories.

Tenovos is a privately held company headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com.

Tenovos, Inc. all rights reserved. Tenovos, Active Story Management (ASM), and their respective logos are Tenovos, Inc. in the United States. Is a trademark of.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaders-from-tenovos-google-and-forrester-to-discuss-future-of-digital-asset-management-in-informative -webinar- 301230592.html

Source Tenobos

