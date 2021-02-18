“Super Mario 3D World / Bowser’s Fury”: NPR





Nintendo’s unlucky Wii U wasn’t a popular console, so there’s a great Wii U game that most people haven’t played. Fortunately, some of these games are getting a second chance on the more people-owned Nintendo Switch, thanks to the animal crossing epidemic caused by the pandemic.

Super Mario 3D World is one of the games that didn’t get the attention it deserves when it was released in 2013. However, with the introduction of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch, the two games have become one. Bowser’s Fury is a brand new, short, open-world adventure for players looking for something more rewarding.

I hadn’t played Super Mario 3D World until last Friday, so even without Bowser’s Wrath, it’s now one of my favorite Mario games worth it.

SM3DW is the same concept as past Super Mario games. Dropped first on a linear world map, winning each challenge unlocks a new level, eventually reaching World 8, defeating Bowser, and a fairy he rudely kidnapped and bottled. Release the Splix, a creature like.

The level progression is linear, but you can roam the world map to find secret levels and mini-games to help Mario’s mission. The levels of Captain Toads that appear in all worlds are the most enjoyable to explore obstacle courses full of collectable stars, but they do not have the ability to jump, so you need to develop a strategy.

When you’re on the level, Mario, Princess Peach, Toad, or Luigi Rosetta can unlock later in the game, so you’re free to roam in a beautifully designed environment with up to four players. In the Switch version, I was able to run online multiplayer and get help (or jamming) from my friends, but I played it alone and still had a great time.

Super Mario 3D World is a simple game. It was completed in about one day. If you get stuck, you’ll be given a very powerful power-up that diverts and destroys monsters and projectiles in your path, giving you the option to skip frustration altogether.

So if you need a challenge, Bowser’s wrath in the new game will provide it. Especially in endgame, I was shocked at how difficult it was.

In Bowser’s wrath, Bowser is often … angry. You spend the game with his son Bowser Jr. in yet another beautiful open world. This world is made up of various islands full of challenges and cats. I am serious Bushes, trees, monsters, everything in the game is a cat. It’s adorable. Instead of stars, collect the glow of cats that illuminate the lighthouses around the map.

What’s not adorable is how Bowser terrorizes you throughout the game. Unlike other Mario games, where Bowser is a threat located only in the castle you choose to enter, here he is a threat that appears randomly at any time during your adventure. You can roam the island in minutes at a time and complete the challenge peacefully. Then a giant Bowser chases you and tries to kill you with a fireball and a breath of fire. And unless Mario has enough cat shine to unlock the boss battle with Bowser, you’ll block some of his targeted attacks and wait for him to disappear again. Must hide behind the structure.

One of the big issues in the game is the camera angle in these boss battles. Placing the camera in the correct position to confirm Bowser’s attack sometimes felt like a bigger battle than the actual battle.

Unlike Super Mario 3D World, Bowser’s Fury is for 1-2 people. One will play as Mario and the other will support as Bowser Jr. It’s only available in local multiplayer, but we don’t recommend playing it that way unless a second person is happy with just performing a very simple and tedious task to support Mario. It’s a lot like Mario Odyssey’s multiplayer (I didn’t like it for the same reason).

This game will really make you an edge at first. I was scared at first because it would crack under pressure! Then it gets easier as you relax and learn how to deal with Bowser. After that, he pops up so often that it’s always more annoying than a threat.

However, at the end of the game, avoiding Bowser was no longer easy and there were no warnings. He gets even more angry that you’re trying to beat him, turning into a stalker everywhere and getting the last few cat glows you need to unlock Final Fight. Relentlessly attack you when scrambled.

The game has a total of 100 cat glows, so there are 100 different challenges and you need 50 to unlock the final battle. And despite some issues, I think Bowser’s Wrath is a great game full of fun puzzles and islands to explore.

If you already have a switch, you’ll need to add Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury to your collection. You can’t mistake two great games in one.

Kaity Kline is a columnist at NPR’s Join the Game and a producer at 1A. Originally from New Jersey, she is a lifelong gamer and former game YouTuber.She tweets on @kaitykline

