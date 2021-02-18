Cobalt Iron Compass Selected as one of DCIG’s Top 3 Google Cloud Platform Cloud Backup Solutions





Lawrence, Kansas-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced that DCIG has designated DCIG’s industry-leading Compass backup platform as the 2021 Top 3 Google Cloud Platform (GCP) backup solution. did. In the latest report, DCIG said Compass is a very good player in the cloud backup market and has won three other rankings in previous DCIG reports. This includes the top 5 cloud backup solutions for Azure and AWS, and the top 5 enterprise anti-ransomware backup solutions.

GCP provides many of the features your organization needs for a public cloud platform. High availability, redundancy, security and more. Even with these benefits, your organization must be responsible for the applications and data hosted on GCP. This means you need to adopt a comprehensive solution for backup and recovery, said Jerome M. Went, president and founder of DCIG, in a recent report. Cobalt Iron Compass continues to establish itself as a leading backup and recovery solution, regardless of public cloud environment.

Wendt’s detailed DCIG report distinguishes Compass from other rated GCP cloud backup solutions in several key areas.

An analytics engine that improves backup and recovery This software constantly evaluates the performance of Compass backups in the GCP cloud.

A cloud-like SaaS-based backup experience organization across a hybrid environment can deploy Compass to physical, virtual, or cloud instances. These instance types interact to act as a single logical, integrated infrastructure across physical, virtual, and cloud environments.

Instant Recovery DCIGTOP 3 Of the backup solutions, only Compass offers this functionality.

Protecting non-GCP MariaDB and NoSQL databases hosted on GCP Cobalt Iron leads the way in certifying support for protecting non-GCP databases hosted on GCP.

Support for backups across multiple public and private clouds In addition to GCP support, Compass protects applications and data hosted on Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Azure, and IBM Cloud.

Download the report here. For more information, please visit cobaltiron.com.

About DCIG

DCIG, a data center intelligence group, supports the information technology industry with practical analytics. DCIG provides informed third-party analytics for a variety of cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. For more information, please visit www.dcig.com.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is a world leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection.

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/CobaltIron-Top3_GCP-Cloud-Backup.jpg

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos