Chandler, Arizona Program Supports African-American Technology Founders





Chandler, Arizona, February 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Chandler Innovation, a city business incubation and entrepreneurship program, is proud to support entrepreneurs of all races and celebrate Black History Month. I will.

Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations Incubator, believes that anyone, regardless of ethnicity, should be able to pursue the dream of owning a business.

“I myself, as an African-American female business owner, know how difficult it is for many people to realize their dream of starting a business,” White said. “The proportion of minority founders in technology is still too low. At Chandler Innovation, we strive to make mentoring and support available to everyone.”

Chandler Innovation is working with several African-American founders to promote inclusiveness in the technology and innovation industry. Red Pill Infosec, LLC, a cybersecurity company currently participating in the Chandler Innovation Program. Darrell Lieteau, the founder and CEO of Chandler, was happy to find support for a venture in the city of Chandler.

“The Chandler Innovation Incubator has provided me with a wealth of knowledge and experience, and they have helped me translate that knowledge into entrepreneurial skills,” Lito said. The hands-on experience and guidance provided by the team helped me put into practice the theory I learned at school. Leadership helped me feel comfortable with being uncomfortable. “

While working at Chandler Innovations, Lieteau learned a lot about what it takes to launch a successful venture. “The key point from my experience is the recognition that a bachelor’s degree only teaches you how to run an existing business. The Chandler Innovation Incubator teaches you how to create, run and own a business I will. ”

To find out more and sign up for the program, please visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/apply-now.html.

For more information on Chandler Innovations, please visit innovationsincubator.com.

Red Pill Infosec, LLC. For more information, please visit https://redpill-infosec.com/.

About Chandler Innovation: Chandler Innovation is a business incubation program for technology-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and provided by Moonshot of NACET. Chandler Innovations offers four track programs throughout the year for anyone who works, lives or owns at Chandler. We also offer entrepreneurial guidance and community events.

Contact: DianaWhiteCEO, Chandler Innovations[email protected]

Source Chandler Innovation Incubator

